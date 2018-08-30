McKenzie Milton’s 3 TDs help UCF build 28-10 halftime lead at UConn

After a scary moment on the opening kickoff, it has been business as usual for UCF in the first half of the season. McKenzie Milton has thrown three touchdowns and the defending AAC champions are up 28-10 on the road at UConn at halftime.

Special teams player and backup cornerback Aaron Robinson was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a severe injury on the game’s opening kickoff. He did have movement in his legs and managed to give a thumbs up as he was taken off the field, but the game was forced to pause for about 10 minutes just after it got started in order to properly take care of the injured Robinson.

Milton has completed 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He is also UCF’s leading rusher with 50 yards on the ground.

UCF scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. UConn fumbled away the opening possession on the sixth play of the game, and the Huskies were held to a three-and-out on their second offensive series. After UConn kicked a field goal to put some points on the board, UCF answered with a four-play, 76-yard touchdown drive capped by Milton’s second touchdown pass of the night, this one to Gabriel Davis from 10 yards out.

Earlier, Milton threw a 34-yard pass to Tre Nixon while rolling to his right to put the Knights up 14-0.

McKenzie Milton TD pass No. 1 of the 2018 season. UCF up 14-0. https://t.co/EYvnltwSu3 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 30, 2018

Down 21-3, UConn strung together a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a David Pindell pass to Tyler Davis for five yards and a score. Pindell is the game’s leading rusher with 92 yards on 12 carries. The Huskies just have not been able to keep up the pace against UCF through one half. They have quite an uphill battle to climb at home in the second half if UConn is going to give UCF a fight.

