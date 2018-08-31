Orlando lawyer hires plane to fly UCF National Champs banner over Alabama-Louisville game

UCF opened the 2018 season by routing UConn on Thursday night but it seems the Knights are still holding on to what the team did last year while a familiar visitor comes to town. Well, at least some alumni are.

In an interview with WKMG News 6, local Orlando lawyer Chad Barr confirmed he is taking the opportunity afforded by Saturday’s Alabama-Louisville contest at Camping World Stadium in the area to antagonize remind visiting Crimson Tide fans of who also can claim a national title from last season. How exactly will he get said message across? By hiring a plane to fly a banner that reads ‘UCF ’17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0 CHADBARRLAW.’

Yep.

“We specifically chose to put the word ‘co’ in there so that everyone knows that we aren’t taking anything away from what Alabama did,” Barr said. “We are just celebrating our achievement with them.

“This isn’t an advertising scam where I’m taking an advantage for an opportunity… It’s about pushing the brand farther along. So as long as we are in people’s mouth’s, they are talking about UCF, then we are in the picture and that means more than a trophy could ever be.”

We’re guessing a few very annoyed members of the Alabama fan base will roll their eyes at the stunt while a few others might just find the whole thing mildly amusing. The plane is set to fly overhead for two hours before kickoff, which should be around 8pm ET.

While this entire UCF national champs episode is running a bit long with the calendar turning to 2018, we at CFTalk are certainly fine with the stunt as long as Nick Saban’s reaction to the banner can be filmed live and he’s asked about UCF in the postgame press conference. That’s really a way to make the whole thing worth it on Saturday if you ask us.