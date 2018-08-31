Orlando lawyer hires plane to fly UCF National Champs banner over Alabama-Louisville game

UCF opened the 2018 season by routing UConn on Thursday night but it seems the Knights are still holding on to what the team did last year while a familiar visitor comes to town. Well, at least some alumni are.
In an interview with WKMG News 6, local Orlando lawyer Chad Barr confirmed he is taking the opportunity afforded by Saturday’s Alabama-Louisville contest at Camping World Stadium in the area to
antagonize remind visiting Crimson Tide fans of who also can claim a national title from last season. How exactly will he get said message across? By hiring a plane to fly a banner that reads ‘UCF ’17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0 CHADBARRLAW.’
Yep.
“We specifically chose to put the word ‘co’ in there so that everyone knows that we aren’t taking anything away from what Alabama did,” Barr said. “We are just celebrating our achievement with them.
“This isn’t an advertising scam where I’m taking an advantage for an opportunity… It’s about pushing the brand farther along. So as long as we are in people’s mouth’s, they are talking about UCF, then we are in the picture and that means more than a trophy could ever be.”
We’re guessing a few very annoyed members of the Alabama fan base will roll their eyes at the stunt while a few others might just find the whole thing mildly amusing. The plane is set to fly overhead for two hours before kickoff, which should be around 8pm ET.
While this entire UCF national champs episode is running a bit long with the calendar turning to 2018, we at CFTalk are certainly fine with the stunt as long as Nick Saban’s reaction to the banner can be filmed live and he’s asked about UCF in the postgame press conference. That’s really a way to make the whole thing worth it on Saturday if you ask us.
Hard as it is to believe but this is now going on Year 8 for BYU as a football independent and while the program is coming off perhaps its most challenging season on the field in the at time, there’s still plenty of folks around Provo who are happy with the current arrangement sans a conference affiliation. That does not mean there’s some anxiousness about the future however and there’s always been plenty of talk both locally and nationally about the Cougars eventually joining a conference down the road.
Though there was a flirtation back in 2016 with the Big 12, that league ultimately decided not to expand and that kept BYU going with the status quo for the time being. It sounds as though that will be the case for at least the next four or five years, as athletic director Tom Holmoe told KUTV that he doesn’t foresee realignment involving the school happening again until at least 2023 and only after then could the program consider a move to a league even if it’s not of the Power Five variety.
“When they say 2023, it’s a little bit before and a little bit after when those big conferences renew or redo their broadcast rights agreement. After that time, if there is a change for BYU, then he would have to think about it and what the future would hold for sure,” said Holmoe. “We’re paying attention to see how those things go but you’re not going to see any movement for the next couple of years.”
Holmoe went into a number of topics during that interview with KUTV but one of the more interesting things he said that was not related to realignment came on the topic of the Cougars’ 2018 season. While he didn’t specifically set a number of games for head coach Kalani Sitake to win, it’s pretty clear he wants some progress on the field and for the team itself to be much more competitive — even in losses.
Certainly as their rivals up the highway in Salt Lake City can attest, having a good team that wins ball games tends to come in handy whenever there’s another round of realignment.
Baylor has undergone some roster “shuffling” ahead of its season opener against Abilene Christian Saturday.
Earlier this week, Baylor released an updated depth chart that didn’t include Micheal Johnson‘s name. Thursday night, the football program confirmed that the third-year junior defensive tackle had been dismissed from the football program.
Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the lineman’s dismissal was given.
Over the past two seasons, Johnson played in 15 games for the Bears, starting one of those contests. The Missouri City, Tex., product was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016. Only one defensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year was rated higher than Johnson.
Matt Campbell ain’t playing around. At all.
Friday morning, Iowa State announced that De’Monte Ruth has been suspended for this weekend’s season opener against FCS South Dakota State after his arrest overnight. Per the football program’s release, the fifth-year senior defensive back “was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving with a suspended license” Thursday evening.
“We have a higher standard of excellence in our program and we ask our players to put the team before their actions,” Campbell said in a portion of his statement.
No details of what led to the initial traffic stop — or if Ruth had prior disciplinary issues that helped lead to the suspension — have been divulged.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Ruth has played in 30 games total the past three seasons. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came in 2017, a season that also included the first start of the Dallas native’s career.
Prior to the arrest, Ruth had been penciled in as one of the Cyclones’ starting safeties.
“Nothing is going to change for me. … I know that I’ve got time. I’m only a redshirt freshman, I have four years. So I’ve got plenty of time, you never know what can happen. I might be able to get out on the field this year. I have time, a lot of time.”
Those were Bailey Hockman‘s words Thursday, four days after Florida State announced that Deondre Francois would be its starting quarterback and leaving Hockman and James Blackman to serve as his backups. One day after stating he had plenty of time, Blackman apparently ran out of patience with the depth chart as FSU confirmed that the redshirt freshman has decided to transfer out of Willie Taggart‘s program.
Hockman was a four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He chose FSU over offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.
After enrolling early and participating in spring practice last year, Hockman took a redshirt his true freshman season.