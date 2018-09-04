LSU loses star LB K’Lavon Chaisson to season-ending knee injury

While it’s expected there would be some movement after Week 1, the precipitous drops of a pair of Power Five teams may have been a bit more precipitous than some fan bases may have expected.

USA Today released its first in-season coaches’ Top 25 of 2018, with Alabama and Clemson none too surprisingly keeping their collective strangleholds on the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively. The Crimson Tide, coming off a spanking of Louisville Saturday, actually lost two of its first-place votes — dropping from 61 to 59 — while Clemson stayed steady at three.

The only other school to receive a first-place vote was Urban Meyer-less Ohio State, which still dropped from No. 3 to No. 4. Georgia flipped spots with OSU to come in at No. 3, with Oklahoma holding serve at No. 5. Rounding out the Top Ten are Wisconsin (up one spot to No. 6), Auburn (up three to No. 7), Notre Dame (up three to No. 8), Stanford (up four to No. 9) and Penn State (down one to No. 10).

The biggest losers, conversely, were Miami and Michigan. The latter tumbled eight spots to No. 22 following a seven-point loss on the road to then-No. 11 Notre Dame, while the former did a freefall all the way down to No. 21 after beginning the season inside the Top Ten at No. 8. That sizable drop came as the result of a 16-point loss to LSU, which began the year No. 24 but moved up nine spots to No. 15.

That nine-spot upward move was easily the biggest of the reshaped Top 25. Stanford, as previously noted, was up four, while another seven — the two already mentioned, plus USC (No. 15 to No. 12), Virginia Tech (No. 17 to No. 14), West Virginia (No. 20 to No. 17), Boise State (No. 22 to No. 19), UCF (No. 23 to No. 20) — jumped up two spots each.

The only team to drop out of the rankings was Florida State, which began the year No. 19.