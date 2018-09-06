After getting beat 77-31 by Ohio State, Oregon State no longer going to schedule good teams

The state of Oregon State’s program is not great at the moment. There’s a new head coach in Jonathan Smith, a roster that’s getting turned over and the perennial challenges that come with having a Power Five football team located in a small town far away from a major talent pool of high school recruits.
The Beavers were blown out 77-31 at Ohio State to open their season last week and while there were a few positive takeaways for the team and its new staff, the lopsided effort will have some repercussions going forward for the program. Namely, they won’t play any really good teams like the Buckeyes any more.
“We won’t do it this way,” athletic director Scott Barnes said on a Portland radio show. “This game was scheduled several years ago… it was a one-off, payday against a perennial top-five team. That’s not our philosophy. Our philosophy is that we’ll play the middle of the Big Ten, the middle of the Big 12, we’ll play a group of five team and a FCS team… building momentum means everything right now.”
Oregon State did indeed have a nice pay day as a result of the game in Columbus by taking $1.7 million home with them. Let’s face it, even on good days a team like the Beavers will have trouble with a top five program like the Buckeyes but it certainly seems as though there’s a bigger takeaway from the school’s brass: at least give the guys a chance.
Not surprisingly, that’s what Oregon State will do going forward. The Beavers will trade Ohio State for a home-and-home with Oklahoma State and Purdue in the coming years and also have Mountain West foes like Hawaii and Fresno State on the docket. There’s some games against the likes of Portland State and Idaho as well.
While coaches talk a good game about wanting to play anybody, anywhere, the truth is most teams and programs probably want to follow the direction Barnes wants (his) OSU to take — play an overmatched FCS team, a middle-tier Group of Five team and then try to find a winnable game against a Power Five program, hopefully at home.
Yes it’s a far cry from thinking you can compete with every team on any given Saturday but after that result in the Horseshoe last week, you can’t blame the Beavers for saying out loud what most say internally.
Before the late Burt Reynolds became a Hollywood icon, he made his name with Florida State football
Sad news surfaced on Thursday as it was announced that Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds had passed away at the age of 82. According to NBC News, his agent said that he died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida.
While a good portion of the nation (over a certain age at least) celebrated Reynolds for his exploits on the silver screen, there’s a fairly deep connection to game of football for the famous actor. While the general public might know him for his role in the movie The Longest Yard (1974), the man known around Tallahassee as ‘Buddy’ first made his name as a football player for Florida State.
Reynolds’ career with the Seminoles started off in 1954 and he was eventually inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1977. Per his bio on FSU’s website:
Buddy Reynolds began his Florida State football career with a 33-yard pass reception against the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman in 1954. A knee injury forced him from the lineup in mid-season and he missed the entire 1955 campaign following surgery. He returned to Florida State in 1957 but once again was sidelined by injury, which ended a promising career. He went on to become one of the most successful actors in box office history and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1999. For years he has hosted a segment of the Bobby Bowden Show along with close friend Gene Deckerhoff and he has remained a ardent supporter of Seminole Athletics and the entire university.
The suave movie star has regularly shown up to the sidelines of big FSU games over the years and often recalled his time in pads while telling stories on talk shows. ESPN College GameDay viewers are well aware of the factoid that Reynolds was famously the roommate of Lee Corso when the two were in Tallahassee together and the latter was a star defensive back.
Reynolds discussed his play on the field and rather quick exit from FSU football due to injuries in 1957 in the video clip below:
No official word as to what the school might do to honor Reynolds going forward but it’s a safe bet that his memory will be celebrated starting on Saturday when the team takes on Samford at Doak Campbell Stadium.
RIP Burt.
They have the meats: Alabama now serves branded turkey legs at Bryant-Denny
If you walk around Tuscaloosa on an Alabama game day, chances are high you’ll run into a few thousand of the school’s famous ‘A’ logo around town. Starting this week, that will apparently even include branded meats.
Yes, sorry to say Arby’s, the Crimson Tide do in fact have the meats. With A’s.
The general athletics Twitter account at Alabama tweeted this picture Thursday morning of the latest food staple coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium and let’s just say the marketing team deserves an A on this idea.
Alabama branded Turkey Legs coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturdays! Get yours at the Crimson Crave food trailer located on the Walk of Champions before the game. #RollTidepic.twitter.com/56GlwSRYvT
We’re not going to lie, that looks like a delicious turkey leg. While the branding probably doesn’t do a thing to the actual leg other than appearances, we’re guessing you’re a lot more apt to buy one from the concession stand if you happen to be wearing crimson, white or houndstooth on a Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Either way, if this becomes the latest marketing trend in college athletics, you will find no complaints from the CFTalk crew. Your move Auburn?
Ohio State’s Branden Bowen undergoes third surgery on leg broken last October
An injury incurred last season continues to bleed into and affect the 2018 season for one member of the Ohio State football program.
Last October in a win over Maryland, Branden Bowen broke both the fibula and tibia in his left leg and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season. The offensive lineman didn’t participate in spring practice as he continued his recovery, but was still hampered throughout summer camp by the lingering effects of the injury.
That appears likely to be the case as the Seattle Times is reporting that Adams is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery on his back. The specific nature of the lineman’s back issue has not been divulged.
Adams, a preseason All-American, missed the last five games of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last October.
The good news, such as it is, is that the Times is reporting that Adams, a fourth-year junior, is considering a return to Seattle for his final season of eligibility. Prior to the recent spate of injuries, Adams was widely viewed as one of the top, if not the top, tackle prospects in the country.