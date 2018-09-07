WATCH: Tim Tebow rips Michigan’s effort in Notre Dame loss, calls it ‘pathetic’

It’s not been the best of weeks for Jim Harbaugh or the Michigan football program.
Coming off its uninspired season-opening loss to Notre Dame, U-M was ripped on social media by former Wolverines wide receiver Braylon Edwards, who labeled the current state of his alma mater’s football program as “trash.” It’s very rarely a good sign when the university’s president comes out feels the need to come out and publicly back the head football coach, which is exactly what Dr. Mark Schlissel did earlier this week.
With the heat underneath Harbaugh’s seat seemingly rising by the hour, former Florida quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow took the time to pour some fuel on the fire by ripping Harbaugh and questioning his team’s effort.
From Tebow’s appearance on today’s episode the ESPN show First Take:
I’ve got to be honest. I was kind of shocked. I expected more from Michigan. I expected more from Shea Patterson. I expected more from their offense.
Honestly, I thought it was kind of pathetic. I thought their effort was. I thought all of their recruiting, their talent, and that’s how you showed up against Notre Dame, who I think is also a little bit overrated?
You’ve got to give me more than that. You’ve been there. You’ve recruited your guys. Now, this is your chance to make a statement to show the type of coach you are, that you’re worth all that money they gave you, that you’re worth all these trips to Paris and everywhere else. I think it’s cool you take trips, but the most important trips [are] when you go get a ‘W,’ big guy.