Dan Mullen confirms torn ACL injury for Marco Wilson

Confirming various reports that surfaced on Sunday after losing a home game against Kentucky, Florida head coach Dan Mullen said cornerback Marco Wilson has suffered a torn ACL. Wilson’s injury will bring an abrupt end to his 2018 season.
The news of the injury was originally shared by way of Twitter from Wilson’s father, but Mullen was unable to quickly address the nature of the injury to the media until today.
Wilson was a four-star member of Florida’s Class of 2017 and jumped right into a starting role with the Gators last fall. After starting 11 games for Florida last season, Wilson was once again starting at corner for the Gators at the start of this season.
Sophomore Brian Edwards has been listed behind Wilson on Florida’s depth chart and could be bumped up into a starting role this week. Florida looks to rebound from their rare loss to Kentucky by hosting Colorado State. The Rams are fresh off a home win against another SEC school, Arkansas.
In a shocking move sure to stun the entire nation, the Rose Bowl announced Monday that Vince Young has been elected to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.
Young is part of a four-member class that includes legends George Halas, Randall McDaniel and Pop Warner.
Best remembered as the patriarchal member of the Chicago Bears, Halas participated in the 1919 Rose Bowl while playing for Great Lakes Navy, where he earned MVP honors in leading his club to a 17-0 win over the Mare Island Marines. Halas caught a 32-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for 77 yards, which still stands a century later as the longest non-scoring interception return in Rose Bowl history.
McDaniel is a 2009 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was a two-time All-American while playing offensive guard at Arizona State. He led the Sun Devils to their first Rose Bowl appearance, a 22-15 win over Michigan.
Warner was a titan of early college football and made three Rose Bowl appearances. He coached Stanford to a 27-10 loss to Knute Rockne and Notre Dame in the 1925 Rose Bowl, a 7-7 Stanford tie with Alabama in 1927 and, finally, a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh in 1928.
And then, finally, there’s Young. Before turning in his iconic performance against USC in 2006, Young arguably played his way into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame with a sensational game to beat Michigan in 2005. He completed 16-of-28 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing 21 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Longhorns back from a 31-21 deficit for a 38-37 win.
He followed that performance with an even better one a year later. Facing USC for the national championship, Young completed 30-of-40 passes for 267 yards while rushing 19 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Texas scored the final 15 points to dethrone the Trojans, 41-38. Young’s two Rose Bowl performances set game records for total offense (467), rushing yards by a quarterback (200), total touchdowns (five) and points responsible for (30).
The 2018 class will be inducted on Dec. 31 outside the Rose Bowl Stadium. The 105th Rose Bowl Game will take place on Jan. 1, 2019.
Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez could play in Week 3 as video of hit sent to Big Ten and Pac-12 for review
After leaving his first official game as Nebraska’s starting quarterback on Saturday with a knee injury, freshman Adrian Martinez is reportedly day-to-day according to head coach Scott Frost. The even better potential news is there is a shot Martinez could be able to play in Week 3 as Nebraska looks to rebound from their season-opening loss to Colorado.
Frost provided the status update on his first major recruit to Nebraska with the media on Monday, saying the staff received very positive news about Martinez’s injury. At least, the news was as good as could have been hoped for given the situation.
Good new on Adrian Martinez. Day-to-day, no ligament damage. Looks like he could play Saturday.
Frost did not rule out the possibility Martinez may be able to play this weekend. Of course, the best course of action now is to be cautiously optimistic and not rush their quarterback back to the field if it would risk any additional damage to his body. After reviewing the film of the game, Frost said video footage of a Colorado defender going after Martinez’s leg to the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.
In the meantime, Frost will prepare Nebraska’s offense for this weekend’s matchup with three quarterbacks preparing for action in the event Martinez is a no-go.
After getting banged up in a road loss at Iowa this weekend, Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt is day-to-day according to Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell. Fortunately, Campbell said, the injury is not expected to be a long-term injury to Iowa State’s starting quarterback.
“We certainly dodged a big bullet,” Campbell said when talking to the media on Monday. Campbell suggested he hopes to know more on whether or not Kempt will be able to play in Week 3 after Wednesday’s practice this week.
Kempt was initially feared to have suffered a possible MCL injury after being knocked out of Saturday’s game, but that does not appear to be the case. This is certainly good news for Iowa State as they begin to prepare for this weekend’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma. The Sooners are dealing with their own injury concern after losing running back Rodney Anderson to a season-ending injury this weekend.
Iowa State trainers and Campbell will monitor Kempt as the week progresses, but Zeb Noland will have to prepare to be the starter for the Cyclones in the event Kempt is ruled to be unavailable this weekend.
The weekly poll from members of the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation has been updated, but not a whole lot has changed in the top half of the poll. In fact, the top seven spots remain unchanged from a week ago, with Alabama remaining on top and picking up an extra first-place vote this week from the voting members.
Alabama received 46 first-place votes, one more than last week. No. 2 Clemson lost a first-place vote, while No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Auburn hold the remaining first-place votes (Auburn has two, Georgia has one).
The top seven remained the same from the previous week; No. 1 Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Wisconsin. No. 8 Stanford swapped spots with No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Washington and No. 11 LSU remained where they were from a week ago.
No. 12 Penn State moved up one spot and No. 13 Virginia Tech moved up two spots, leaping over No. 14 West Virginia in the process. The Mountaineers remained in the same spot from last week’s poll.
With losses, Michigan State and USC were each dropped from the Super 16 this week, although both fall under the others receiving votes category for now. As the Spartans and Trojans fell out, that made room for newcomers Mississippi State and TCU to take over the No. 15 and 16 spots, respectively.
This week’s Super 16 Poll:
Alabama (46 first-place votes)
Clemson (3)
Georgia (1)
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Auburn (2)
Wisconsin
Stanford
Notre Dame
Washington
LSU
Penn State
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Mississippi State
TCU
Disclaimer: The Super 16 Poll includes three contributors to College Football Talk; myself, Bryan Fischer, and Zach Barnett.