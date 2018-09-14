Oklahoma could be next school to start selling beer at football games

‘Boomer Sooner!’ may soon be less of a cheer and more of a toast at Oklahoma football games.

According to the Norman Transcript, the school could be the next Big 12 program to begin beer (and likely alcohol) sales at football games. The paper reports that the decisions is in the hands of OU president James Gallogly and a final recommendation will likely be made at the next university board meeting during the last week of October.

Athletic director Joe Castiglione was quoted over the summer as saying there were no plans to sell beer at athletic events but it seems as though Gallogly has changed course and has led a charge to examine opening taps up across Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It’s unclear as to what is prompting the new course but getting left behind compared to in-state and conference rivals might be driving at least some of the discussion.

While Tulsa has been serving beer at football games for two years now, Oklahoma State became the third Big 12 school to start serving adult beverages at games earlier this month during their home opener.

Like many powerhouses, beer and alcohol is sold at Memorial Stadium in luxury suites already but the general public has not gotten the same access. While a decision could be made to move forward later this month, it remains to be seen if Oklahoma would be able to put a plan in place for their two November home games — on of which will come in the annual Bedlam game against the Cowboys.

Let’s just hope that even if sales are allowed at some point, Sooner fans refrain from drinking every time the team scores a touchdown. Based on the way things are trending on the field under head coach Lincoln Riley, that’s a sure sign of a lot of folks getting alcohol poisoning.