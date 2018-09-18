Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa a sizable favorite in Bovada Heisman odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Drake Davis‘ time on the bayou has come to an end.

In mid-August, Davis was arrested on one count of second-degree battery and indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program. On September 15, Davis was again arrested, this time on multiple counts that included one count of battery of a dating partner (strangulation), two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violation of protective orders.

As a result of the pair of off-field issues, the wide receiver has reportedly been dismissed from the Tigers football team. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davis is on an interim suspension from the university as well.

Citing Davis’ attorney, the Baton Rouge Advocate wrote that the receiver “has submitted a resignation from LSU and will no longer be an enrolled student.” Head coach Ed Orgeron declined to discuss the specifics surrounding Davis’ departure from his program.

Both of Davis’ arrests stemmed from alleged assaults on his girlfriend, an LSU student.

In the first incident, it was alleged that Davis broke the unnamed female’s ribs as well as punched her in the face and strangled her. In the second, the same woman sustained a black eye and an injured leg after she was again allegedly attacked by Davis.

Davis was denied bail and remains jailed as of this posting after this weekend’s arrest. A hearing will be held later on today or Wednesday to sort out the bail issue.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 24 receiver in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Davis played in 19 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. He will apparently finish the LSU portion of his playing career with four catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 87 and 36 yards.