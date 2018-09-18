WR Drake Davis no longer on LSU football after second arrest for violence against a woman

Not surprisingly, Drake Davis‘ time on the bayou has come to an end.
In mid-August, Davis was arrested on one count of second-degree battery and indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program. On September 15, Davis was again arrested, this time on multiple counts that included one count of battery of a dating partner (strangulation), two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violation of protective orders.
As a result of the pair of off-field issues, the wide receiver has reportedly been dismissed from the Tigers football team. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davis is on an interim suspension from the university as well.
Citing Davis’ attorney, the Baton Rouge Advocate wrote that the receiver “has submitted a resignation from LSU and will no longer be an enrolled student.” Head coach Ed Orgeron declined to discuss the specifics surrounding Davis’ departure from his program.
Both of Davis’ arrests stemmed from alleged assaults on his girlfriend, an LSU student.
In the first incident, it was alleged that Davis broke the unnamed female’s ribs as well as punched her in the face and strangled her. In the second, the same woman sustained a black eye and an injured leg after she was again allegedly attacked by Davis.
Davis was denied bail and remains jailed as of this posting after this weekend’s arrest. A hearing will be held later on today or Wednesday to sort out the bail issue.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 24 receiver in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.
Davis played in 19 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. He will apparently finish the LSU portion of his playing career with four catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 87 and 36 yards.
Not surprisingly, the best player on the best team in the nation is getting some love from the wagering establishment.
Beginning the 2018 season, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was a 4/1 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv; the next week, those odds shortened to 10/3. With Week 3 put to bed, Bovada has installed the quarterback as a sizable 3/2 favorite.
The true sophomore’s two main betting competitors at the moment, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, saw their odds lengthen a bit at 13/2 and 7/1, respectively. Grier had been at 9/2 a week ago, Haskins at 13/2.
Haskins’ teammate, running back J.K. Dobbins, made one of the biggest jumps as he has gone from 50/1 to 20/1. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was also a big mover at 33/1, up from 80/1.
Trace McSorely took one of the bigger tumbles, with the Penn State quarterback going from 19/2 to 16/1.
Below are the latest set of odds to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:
One of USC’s safety positions has taken yet another personnel hit.
Thanks in part to Ykili Ross‘ decision to transfer from USC, Bubba Bolden had nailed down the Trojans’ starting strong safety job heading into the 2018 opener. Because of an unspecified university matter, however, Bolden has been sidelined the first three games and replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Monday, Clay Helton confirmed that Pola-Mao, the nephew of former USC legend Troy Polamalu, will undergo what he described as “significant” shoulder surgery. Pola-Mao actually separated his shoulder in the Week 2 loss to Stanford before missing the Week 3 loss to Texas.
As a result of the surgery, Pola-Mao will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Pola-Mao was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class. In the season opener, his first career start, Pola-Mao tied for the team lead with seven tackles.
As for Bolden, Helton stated he had no update on the defensive back’s status moving forward.
Florida isn’t the only Power Five team dealing with a key player going down with a significant foot injury.
Tom Herman revealed Monday that Malcolm Roach suffered a fractured foot in Texas’ resounding win over USC Saturday. As a result of the injury, the defensive end is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Herman also confirmed that Roach will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the damage.
On the short end of the head coach’s timeline, Roach would miss games against TCU (Sept. 22), Kansas State (Sept. 29), Oklahoma (Oct. 6), Baylor (Oct. 13) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 27), returning for the Nov. 11 game against West Virginia. On the long end, he’d miss the WVU game as well as the Texas Tech game the following weekend before returning for the Iowa State game Nov. 17.
Including the first three this season, the true junior has started 11 games during his time with the Longhorns.
Unfortunately, the injury bug has tripped up Malik Davis yet again.
Davis suffered what was later diagnosed as a broken left foot in Florida’s 38-point Week 3 win over Colorado State Saturday. There’s no specific timeline for a return to the playing field, with head coach Dan Mullen stating only that the running back will be sidelined for an “extended period” of time.
“We’re all praying for Malik for a speedy recovery,” quarterback Feleipe Franks said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “We definitely have some guys that can step up… so we’ll be fine, but it’s also a big loss for us.”
Late last October, Davis suffered a torn ACL and was out for the remainder of the season. At the time of the injury, the then-freshman led the Gators in rushing with 526 yards.
This season, Davis had totaled 61 yards on his 13 carries in less than a game and a half of action.
Davis is the second running back the Gators have lost since the 2018 season kicked off. Very shortly after UF’s historic loss to Kentucky in Week 2, Adarius Lemons announced that he had decided to transfer out of Mullen’s football program.