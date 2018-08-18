LSU suspends WR Drake Davis following arrest for second-degree battery

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Friday and booked for second-degree battery. The charge stems from multiple alleged incidents involving Drake and his ex-girlfriend that occurred sometime between April of 2017 and June of this year, according to various reports. LSU has officially suspended Davis in response to the arrest.
According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Davis was accused of breaking one of the woman’s ribs in an incident in April as well as strangling, punching, and ribbing an earring from her ear during an incident this past June. Davis is also accused of texting the woman with a message saying “I might kill you.”
The woman is an LSU student. The incidents were reported to LSU Police on Thursday and an unnamed LSU official relayed the information to the authorities.
Davis was LSU’s sixth-leading receiver in 2017 as a sophomore with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions in 13 games. He was expected to be stepping up his role in the offense this season following some recent graduations. How this impacts his playing time and association with LSU will be determined at a later time as LSU will allow the legal process to play out (which is the norm for these types of situations).
It has been a busy time for LSU roster news. Just recently, defensive back Kristian Fulton had his two-year suspension upheld by the NCAA, linebacker Tyler Taylor was arrested for a pawn shop burglary and suspended, and starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Throw in some transfer news that has come out of the LSU program recently and it is safe to say head coach Ed Orgeron has had to deal with some roster management leading up to the start of the 2018 season.
LSU opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson has named his starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2018. Shawn Robinson was named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener.
Robinson appeared in six games as a freshman last season for TCU. In that limited playing time, Robinson completed 13 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. An ability to protect the football in training camp this summer was a deciding factor in Robinson winning the starting job.
The former three-star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017 was largely expected to be named the starting quarterback by Patterson, but now it has become official and TCU can move forward preparing for the season knowing who will be leading the offense. Although Robinson has been named the starter, Patterson has said Michael Collins, a transfer from Penn, will get some playing time in the season opener against Southern, which makes sense and should also have been expected.
TCU opens the 2018 season against Southern on September 1.
It was already uncertain whether Matt Womack would retain his starting job when Alabama opens up the defense of its 2017 national championship. Given the most recent development, it’s now a certainty.
As first reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by al.com, Womack suffered a broken bone in his foot during practice Thursday. It’s the same bone in the same foot the offensive lineman broke that knocked him out of all of spring practice earlier this offseason.
Womack, who underwent surgery Friday to repair the damage, is expected to miss in the neighborhood of six weeks. At the long end of that timeline street, Womack would be sidelined for the opener against Louisville Sept. 1, as well as games against Arkansas State (Sept. 8), Ole Miss (Sept. 15) and Texas A&M (Sept. 22). Based on the six-week timeframe, which could obviously shift one direction or another, Womack could possibly return for the Sept. 29 non-conference matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette.
Womack started all 14 games at right tackle in the Tide’s run to its 17th national championship last season. As a redshirt freshman the year before, Womack, a three-star member of UA’s 2015 signing class, played in nine games.
While Womack was the starter throughout 2017, Alex Leatherwood has been running with the first-team offense for most of summer camp.
This isn’t exactly optimal, either for now or on into the future.
Maureese Wren announced on his personal Twitter account Friday that he is “moving on from Louisiana Tech working on myself first to be a better person and hopefully do what I can to help another program.” Wren also apologized to Skip Holtz and his coaching staff for unspecified false claims he had made about the program.
“I just wanted to say to all the coaches I am truly sorry for making statements about the coaching staff that was not true,” the early signee wrote. “[T]hey were always honest with me and did everything they could to try to make my situation better at LA Tech.
“I made some unwise decisions through the recruiting process and a lot of mistakes at LA Tech to try to overcome the decision.”
Wren was the highest-rated member of Tech’s 2018 recruiting class, listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Coming out of Mesquite, Tex., that same composite board had the 6-3½, 216-pound Wren listed as the No. 26 athlete in the country and the No. 58 player at any position in the state.
Prior to signing with Tech in December of last year, Wren held Power Five offers from, among others, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas Tech, Utah and Washington. In early August of 2017, he committed to Arkansas; nearly two months later, he decommitted from the Razorbacks.
The University System of Maryland Board of Regents is taking over control of two investigations related to the Maryland football program, a statement from the regents said Friday evening. That decision was made following a unanimous vote by the regents on Friday.
“Earlier today, the Board of Regents was fully briefed by UMCP President Wallace Loh about the circumstances of [Maryland football player Jordan McNair]’s tragic death, about the actions that have been taken since, and finally about the alarming allegations that have emerged in the last week related to the football program,” Board of Regents Chair James Brady said in a released statement. “After a long and robust discussion, the board voted unanimously to assume responsibility for the investigations into these two separate issues. Our goal is to ensure that all system universities, including UMCP, are actively working to protect the health and safety of every student and to foster a supportive culture in which everyone can flourish.”
The two investigations currently ongoing at Maryland are connected to the response to the death of McNair and about the culture of the Maryland football program following a report detailing alleged intimidation by a now former strength coach working for head coach D.J. Durkin.
No decisions on the status of Durkin or any others within the Maryland football program or university have been announced at this time. More details about the board’s plans moving forward will be announced sometime in the next week, according to the released statement from the board of regents.