LSU suspends WR Drake Davis following arrest for second-degree battery

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Friday and booked for second-degree battery. The charge stems from multiple alleged incidents involving Drake and his ex-girlfriend that occurred sometime between April of 2017 and June of this year, according to various reports. LSU has officially suspended Davis in response to the arrest.

According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Davis was accused of breaking one of the woman’s ribs in an incident in April as well as strangling, punching, and ribbing an earring from her ear during an incident this past June. Davis is also accused of texting the woman with a message saying “I might kill you.”

The woman is an LSU student. The incidents were reported to LSU Police on Thursday and an unnamed LSU official relayed the information to the authorities.

Davis was LSU’s sixth-leading receiver in 2017 as a sophomore with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions in 13 games. He was expected to be stepping up his role in the offense this season following some recent graduations. How this impacts his playing time and association with LSU will be determined at a later time as LSU will allow the legal process to play out (which is the norm for these types of situations).

It has been a busy time for LSU roster news. Just recently, defensive back Kristian Fulton had his two-year suspension upheld by the NCAA, linebacker Tyler Taylor was arrested for a pawn shop burglary and suspended, and starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Throw in some transfer news that has come out of the LSU program recently and it is safe to say head coach Ed Orgeron has had to deal with some roster management leading up to the start of the 2018 season.

#LSU the last two weeks (OL) Ed Ingram – Suspended indefinitely

(LB) Tyler Taylor – Suspended Indefinitely

(DB) Kristin Fulton – Serving two year NCAA suspension

(WR) Drake Davis – Suspended indefinitely

(QB) Lowell Narcisse – transferred

(QB) Justin McMillian – transferred — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) August 18, 2018

LSU opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas.

