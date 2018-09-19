Associated Press

Three-game suspension cost Urban Meyer nearly $600,000

Sep 19, 2018
While some will say the damage to his reputation — and that of his beloved university — took the biggest hit of all, Urban Meyer‘s bank account was damaged as well.

While he was on paid administrative as the investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations involving one of his former assistants unfolded, the head coach was suspended Aug. 22 for the first three games of the 2018 season.  According to USA Today, Meyer will miss out on $570,507.68 for the time in which he was suspended without pay.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote that Meyer’s “monthly salary — which includes base pay and money from Ohio State’s media and apparel deals — was cut to $126,779.49 for September and October, down from $412,033.33 each month.” The coach reportedly agreed to those terms on Sept. 11.

In April of this year, a two-year contract extension for Meyer was approved that will pay him $7.6 million in 2018, which represented a raise of $1.2 million over what he pulled in last year.  His $6.4 million salary in 2017 was fourth nationally, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.1 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7 million).

Meyer missed the first three games of the 2018 season, wins over Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU for No. 4 OSU.  The past two weeks, Meyer has been permitted to coach the team in practice leading up to the games, but wasn’t permitted to be there on gamedays.

With the suspension ending this week, Meyer will be eligible to be on the sidelines when OSU takes on Tulane in Columbus this Saturday.

Ykili Ross takes parting shots at USC in confirming grad transfer

Sep 19, 2018
It appears to be officially official.

In late August, reports surfaced that Ykili Ross (pictured, No. 14) had left the USC football team and would be transferring out of the program.  In a statement posted to his personal Twitter account very early Wednesday morning, the defensive back wrote that he “feel[s] it is best to continue my journey and pursue a masters (sic) degree at a university that will accept all that Ykili Ross brings to the table.”

Ross claimed that “neither my talent nor my passion for the sport/game was being utilized to its maximum potential” at USC, adding that his “development as a ball player (sic) and my dedication to the team was not being showcased/invested in.”

The initial reports of the redshirt junior’s impending departure came a short time after he reportedly nearly came to blows with teammates during a midweek practice. “To those that have adopted the narrative that I am disruptive, start fights, have no passion for the game, etc.,” Ross wrote. “I have never started any fights nor got into any crazy incidents, no cops, no trouble.”

Ross, a four-star 2015 signee, played in 24 games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman.  The Riverside, CA, product was in line for the starting strong safety job prior to his abrupt departure a week before the start of the regular season.

Thanks to Ross leaving, Bubba Bolden had nailed down that starting job heading into the 2018 opener.  Because of an unspecified university matter, however, Bolden has been sidelined the first three games and replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Earlier this week, head coach Clay Helton confirmed that Pola-Mao, the nephew of former USC legend Troy Polamalu, will undergo what he described as “significant” shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Dismissed LSU WR Drake Davis facing child porn charges, too

Sep 19, 2018
Drake Davis‘ legal issues aren’t just limited to the alleged abuse of women, as it turns out.

According to WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, the erstwhile LSU wide receiver is facing two counts of pornography involving juveniles.  The television station’s website wrote that “[a]rrest documents allege Davis received two text messages that investigators considered pornography involving children and Davis did not delete those texts.”

From the station’s report:

One text, containing a nine second video, was sent to Davis on May 22, 2017 and showed it was “read” by Davis the following day, the warrant says.

“This video consists of an African-American juvenile, possibly under the age of 10 years old, masturbating in a bathtub,” read the arrest report. “Mr. Davis never deleted this video from his text message history.”

Another text, containing a six second video, was sent to Davis on April 11, 2017 and also showed “read” by Davis, the warrant says.

“This video shows a Caucasian male juvenile possibly around the age of five years old or younger. In the video the individual has his penis exposed and is hitting it with the blades of a desk fan,” the warrant says.

Davis’ phone was seized by police investigating the first of his two arrests for the alleged physical assault of his girlfriend.  In the first incident, it was alleged that Davis broke the unnamed female’s ribs as well as punched her in the face and strangled her. In the second, the same woman sustained a black eye and an injured leg after she was again allegedly attacked by Davis.

In mid-August, Davis was arrested on one count of second-degree battery and indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program. On September 15, Davis was again arrested, this time on multiple counts that included one count of battery of a dating partner (strangulation), two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violation of protective orders.

Following the second arrest, Davis was dismissed by the football program.  Student-wise, Davis has been placed on interim suspension by the university, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 24 receiver in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Davis played in 19 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. He will apparently finish the LSU portion of his playing career with four catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 87 and 36 yards.

UCF suspends Demetreius Mayes after arrest on rape charge

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 UCF at UConn
Sep 19, 2018
According to multiple media outlets in the area, one UCF football player has been arrested and charged following an incident over the weekend.

Freshman linebacker Demetreius Mayes is facing one count of sexual battery to a physically helpless person after allegedly raping a woman who was too drunk to give consent.  Mayes and the alleged victim met at an off-campus party Saturday and, after consuming several alcoholic drinks, eventually went back to a dorm on UCF’s campus.

From Orlando’s FOX affiliate’s report:

The victim told police that the next thing the victim remembers is being taken to a room upstairs. The victim does not recall what happened when they entered the room, but does remember being awakened by someone banging on the door. The victim was completely naked. The victim put on clothes and exited the room.

According to the arrest affidavit, Demetreius Mayes Jr. told police that he took the victim to his room with the intent of engaging in sex and that the victim consented to it. He also told police the victim told him “I can’t do this” and he stopped engaging in sex. He allowed the victim to get dressed and leave.

Police say that several of the defendant’s teammates were present at the time of the incident. The arrest affidavit states that they believed the victim was intoxicated and attempted to stop Demetreius Mayes Jr. from engaging in sex. They knocked on his door for several minutes until the victim exited. They then escorted the victim to the lobby. They say the victim was visibly upset and crying.

As a result of the arrest, Mayes has been indefinitely suspended from the football team.

“From what we know so far on this matter, I’m upset and disappointed,” a statement from first-year UCF head coach Josh Heupel. “This has no place in our program. Demetreius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this.”

Mayes was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2018 recruiting class.  The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker has yet to see the field this season.

RB T’Rod Daniels tweets decision to transfer from Southern Miss

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 ULM at Southern Miss
Sep 19, 2018
Rather unexpectedly, Southern Miss has lost a piece of its already-underperforming backfield puzzle.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday, T’Rod Daniels announced that he has decided to transfer from the Golden Eagles. The running back won’t be leaving immediately, however, as he’s going to take advantage of the new redshirt rule that will allow him to play his senior season as a grad transfer at another school next year.

“I’ve decided to take a resigned [sic] redshirt and forgo my senior season at USM and transfer in December to pursue my dream at another university,” Daniels wrote. Because the back has not played in more than four games this season, the new NCAA rule will allow him to take a redshirt for 2018.

Daniels was listed as Southern Miss’ No. 2 running back on the depth chart this season, but had totaled just 49 yards (second on the team) on 12 carries thus far for an offense that is currently tied for 105th nationally in rushing yards per game (130); tied for 114th in yards per carry (3.3); and tied for 124th in rushing touchdowns (one). Tez Parks currently leads the team in rushing with 76 yards in two games.

Daniels will finish the USM portion of his playing career with 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 carries.