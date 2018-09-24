Urban Meyer says Nick Bosa is out for Penn State game

As had been speculated as a possibility last week, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will not play this weekend when the Buckeyes travel to Penn State for a key Big Ten East Division matchup.
“It’s going to be a few more weeks, but we expect him back,” Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said while meeting with the media on Monday.
Bosa left Ohio State’s win against TCU two weeks ago with an injury. What was declared an abdominal and groin injury would leave Bosa out of action this past weekend against Tulane. Meyer confirmed Bosa underwent surgery and there has not been a released timeline of when Bosa is expected to be able to return to the team, or whether he will or not. Although, Meyer’s comments suggest there is optimism Bosa will be able to return down the line for the Buckeyes.
Penn State may stand to benefit by the absence of one of the nation’s top players, not just top defensive players, but the Nittany Lions will still have their paws full with Ohio State’s defensive front. Holding off the defensive line from Ohio State will be instrumental in Penn State’s chances to defend the home field and get the running game on track early and give Trace McSorley time to make some plays. Not having Bosa chase McSorley down is a plus for Penn State, but Ohio State’s depth will still give Ohio State an upper hand in terms of overall talent on the field Saturday night.
Chase Young started for Ohio State this past weekend against Tulane in place of the injured Bosa. He and Tyreke Smith figure to continue trying to plug the end in the meantime, while Dre’Mont Jones will continue to anchor the other end.
In a purely shocking move, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced Monday that wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will utilize the new redshirt rule and transfer immediately.
McCleskey told Gundy he is leaving due to a lack of playing time.
A 3-star recruit out of Louisiana, McCleskey caught 29 balls as a true freshman in 2015, led the team with 73 grabs as a sophomore and snared 50 passes last season. Through four games in 2018, McCleskey ranked second on the team with 15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 52 yards in a 41-17 loss to No. 25 Texas Tech on Saturday.
After years of playing third fiddle to James Washington and Marcell Ateman, McCleskey, presumably figured to be the offense’s top option in his senior year, but fellow senior Taylor Cornelius has favored sophomore Tylan Wallace, turning to him for a team-high 26 completions.
McCleskey’s departure is part of a new phenomenon of players utilizing the new redshirt rule to their advantage. By leaving when he is, McCleskey will not have this season count against his eligibility, thus allowing him to play elsewhere in 2019.
He leaves school as one of the 10 most productive receivers in Oklahoma State history, hauling in 167 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.
After continuing to tighten their grip on the top spot in the AP and coaches polls this week, the Alabama Crimson Tide also flexed some muscle atop the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Alabama received 48 of a possible 51 first-place votes to remain on top of the Super 16 Poll once again, with Georgia and LSU each receiving one of the remaining first-place ballots submitted this week.
Like in the AP and coaches polls, Alabama’s ownership of first-place votes has trended up each week the Super 16 has been released. Alabama received 36 first-place votes in the preseason Super 16 Poll and has managed to add to their total each successive week the poll has been released.
This week’s Super 16 poll saw some newcomers after a week of upsets and critical outcomes across the nation. At No. 13, Michigan is back in the Super 16 poll where they started in the preseason ranking. The Wolverines are back for the first time since opening the season with a loss at Notre Dame. UCF, who has continued to trend upward in the overall voting since the preseason poll, has finally made their debut in the Super 16, coming in at No. 14 this week. After a brief drop off the poll last week, Wisconsin is back, this week taking No. 15. And at No. 16 is Kentucky, following the Wildcats taking down Mississippi State, who went from being No. 13 to one of the last few schools to receive any votes overall.
Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech each received votes this week but all three fell out of the top 16 after suffering losses this past weekend. Other schools receiving votes after not receiving any last week are Miami, Texas, Duke, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and USF.
Super 16 Poll – Week 5
- Alabama (49 first-place votes)
- Georgia (1)
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- LSU (1)
- Oklahoma
- Stanford
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Michigan
- UCF
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk are voters in the Super 16 Poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself, Kevin McGuire.
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will not get a chance to redeem himself against the team that knocked him out and handed the Tigers their only loss in the regular season last fall. Trevor Lawrence will be the new starting quarterback for Clemson when they face Syracuse at home this weekend.
The official roster decision was announced Monday, although head coach Dabo Swinney says the plan will still be to include Bryant in the game plan to some degree.
Through the first four games of the season, the freshman Lawrence has been the more productive of the two quarterback options for Clemson. Lawrence has completed 65.0 of his 60 pass attempts for 600 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. Bryant has completed 66.7 percent of his 54 pass attempts for 461 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Bryant has been more of an asset with his running ability, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns this season, but production and potential for Lawrence seemed to be too much to tie down in a backup or secondary role in a split situation for too long.
The Orange may not be on the same level as Clemson overall, but this Syracuse team is not one being taken lightly by Clemson, and for good reason.
Although the Tigers are clearly the more talented team, it was Syracuse that handed Bryant an injury that knocked him out of their meeting last year at Syracuse, and the Orange handed Clemson their only loss until meeting Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Syracuse is also off to a 4-0 start with 50+ points scored in three of the four wins. Syracuse also has a 30-7 victory over Florida State.
With news that Bryant will not start for Clemson this weekend, he becomes the second quarterback who started a College Football Playoff game last season to be reduced to the sidelines, joining Alabama’s Jalen Hurts.
Clemson hosts Syracuse at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 29.
The 2018 season has not gotten off to the start Arkansas fans were hoping to see. After three straight losses have dropped the Razorbacks to a woeful 1-3 record, wide receiver Jonathan Nance has decided he is ready to move on from the program and look for a fresh slate.
Nance took to Twitter to announce his intention to transfer from the Razorbacks. He also noted he will use the 2018 season as a redshirt season, as he qualifies for that redshirt eligibility after appearing in the maximum games allowed before being forced to burn a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s new redshirt rule.
“I want to thank Arkansas and my coaches for giving me [an] opportunity to compete on this level,” Nance said in his Twitter statement.”It has been a great ride and have made life long friends that I will never take for granted.”
After leading Arkansas in receiving in 2017 with 37 receptions for 539 yards and five touchdowns, Nance caught just one pass for a loss of two yards in 2018. Nance will have one final year of eligibility to use wherever he lands next. There has been no indication of where his next stop may be at this time.
Nance’s announcement to transfer after four games may be a hint of things to come under the new redshirt rule. Because players can appear in up to four games before eligibility for the year is officially used up, it would not be shocking to see more players decide to make their transfer plans around this time of year after getting a sense of how the season may be going for them and having an idea where they fit in, or in Nance’s case, don’t fit in under a new scheme or a new coach.