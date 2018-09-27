Texas Tech WR Myller Royals charged in arrest that involved brass knuckles

While not completely unprecedented, at least one component of the latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is certainly unique.
According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech wide receiver Myller Royals was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop executed by university police officers Friday night. Specifically, Royals was charged driving with an invalid license and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The prohibited weapon? Brass knuckles.
“He’s still on the team,” a Tech spokesperson told the Avalanche-Journal. “It’s being handled internally, between him and coach [Kliff] Kingsbury.
Royals was a three-star signee who enrolled early as part of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class. He has yet to see any type of in-game action as a true freshman this season, and was set to take a redshirt even before this off-field incident.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: yet another FBS player has decided to take advantage of the newly-minted NCAA redshirt rule.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Kyrei Fisher announced that he has decided to “separate from the University of Arkansas.” The transfer decision from the linebacker comes a few days after the Razorbacks’ fourth game of the season, the cutoff that allows a player to retain a season of eligibility.
Through four games in 2018, Fisher had played a total of seven snaps. A three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class, the Oklahoma native played in two games as a true freshman — the season opener and the regular-season finale.
Earlier this week, Jonathan Nance, Arkansas’ leading receiver in 2017, announced his decision to transfer from the Razorbacks as well.
As Tennessee looks to bounce back from a rough (to say the least) first third of the 2018 season, the Volunteers will likely have their starting quarterback for what will be their stiffest test of the year thus far.
In the third quarter of the Week 4 loss to Florida, Jarrett Guarantano sustained an injury to his left knee and didn’t return to the game. With a trip to No. 2 Georgia on tap this weekend, Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that, by way of the Associated Press, his starter “has been out there every day” and “he’ll be ready to go” for the Bulldogs.
“Jarrett is a tough guy, so that’s not surprising to me,” the first-year head coach added.
In four games this season, Guarantano has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The sophomore’s pass efficiency rating of 144.3 is 54th nationally and eighth among SEC quarterbacks.
Guarantano has also been sacked six times, and has been credited with minus-six yards rushing on the year.
Coming off a 4-8 season in 2017, Tennessee is 2-2 in its first year under Pruitt. However, the two losses came to a pair of Power Five team by a combined 52 points (40-14 to West Virginia, 47-21 to Florida) while their two wins were at the expense of an FCS team and a Conference USA squad (UTEP) that hasn’t won a game this season.
De’Andre Wilder‘s season is officially over before it ever got a chance to get started.
Wilder had sustained a neck injury during summer camp and hadn’t played at all through the first four games of the regular season. Wednesday, Miami confirmed that the sophomore linebacker will miss the remainder of the year as well because of the neck issue.
Wilder was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated linebacker in The U’s class that year.
As a true freshman, Wilder played in 12 games and was credited with 10 tackles. He was slated for a bigger role in 2018 prior to suffering the injury.
Later on tonight, No. 16 Miami will open up ACC play with a home date against North Carolina.
Few players in North Texas history have the legacy Joe Greene do, which is why it will be a special honor for defensive end LaDarius Hamilton to wear the same uniform number once worn by the iconic football player. North Texas will briefly bring the No. 75 out of retirement this weekend when the team wears throwback uniforms for a game against Louisiana Tech.
And what better way to make that announcement than by rekindling the nostalgia from one of the most memorable commercials of all time starring Greene?
Hamilton was chosen to wear the signature uniform this weekend due to his leadership within the program, according to ESPN.com.
North Texas is off to a 4-0 start this season and opens Conference USA play this weekend against Louisiana Tech, who enters the weekend with a record of 2-1.