Texas Tech WR Myller Royals charged in arrest that involved brass knuckles

While not completely unprecedented, at least one component of the latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is certainly unique.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech wide receiver Myller Royals was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop executed by university police officers Friday night. Specifically, Royals was charged driving with an invalid license and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The prohibited weapon? Brass knuckles.

“He’s still on the team,” a Tech spokesperson told the Avalanche-Journal. “It’s being handled internally, between him and coach [Kliff] Kingsbury.

Royals was a three-star signee who enrolled early as part of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class. He has yet to see any type of in-game action as a true freshman this season, and was set to take a redshirt even before this off-field incident.