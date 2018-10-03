Indiana RB Morgan Ellison back practicing, but remains suspended

Slowly but surely, Morgan Ellison is making his way out of Tom Allen‘s doghouse.
In late August, Indiana announced that Ellison had been indefinitely suspended by Allen for unspecified violations of team rules. The suspension not only cost Ellison the first five games of the season, but he wasn’t even permitted to work out with his teammates for good measure.
Tuesday, however, the running back’s head coach confirmed that Ellison has now been cleared to resume practicing with the rest of the Hoosiers. When he’ll see the field during a game, though, remains to be seen.
“The bottom line is that he’s been allowed to be with our team recently,” Allen said Tuesday. “We still have no answer for his game opportunities, but he’s been allowed to be around us on a consistent basis now, which has helped. But we still don’t know the long-term future yet, so we’re just taking it day-by-day.
“Being with him each day has helped. It’s helped him, it’s helped us and I enjoy being able to get that back in order.”
Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns. With Ellison sidelined through what will essentially be the first half of the season this weekend, Stevie Scott is now the bellcow in the running game as he has accounted team-highs in rushing (464 yards) and rushing touchdowns (four).
Even with your famous father’s name preceding you, you still have to earn your way onto the playing field. This season, Kade Warner (pictured, No. 81) has done just that.
Last weekend, Warner earned his first career start in Nebraska’s Week 5 loss to Purdue. This week, ahead of Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin, the walk-on is listed as a No. 1 wide receiver on the winless Cornhuskers’ official game-week depth chart.
For those unaware, Kade Warner is the son of Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year as part of the nine-man 2017 class.
“There are some perks [to having the famous football surname],” Kade said according to the Associated Press, “but obviously on everything you see I’ll always be Kurt Warner’s son. There’s a chip on my shoulder trying to get that part of my name not erased, but so I’m just Kade Warner. He’s a vital part of me getting here. I’ve got to respect that, and I wouldn’t be here without him.”
The younger Warner didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, but did choose Nebraska over walk-on opportunities at, among others, Arizona State, Iowa and UCLA. After redshirting as a true freshman last season, Warner has caught two passes for 14 yards thus far this year.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Pennsylvania state police helicopter that buzzed a tailgate ahead of last Saturday’s Penn State-Ohio State game, according to WGAL-TV in Pennsylvania.
State police say they attempted to use ground patrol to bust up an unruly tailgate in which at least one partygoer was arrested. But when the ground forces could not tame the masses — one state trooper reportedly suffered a broken wrist, and two police horses were “assaulted” — state police called in the air force.
Cell phone video taken on the scene shows the chopper hovered low enough to jostle items on the ground. The video looks like an imitation version of how Michael Bay might film an alien invasion.
When WGAL asked the Pennsylvania state police if there were any regulations governing how low a police helicopter could fly, the response wasn’t exactly encouraging: “The helicopter can fly at whatever altitude will best accomplish the mission at hand while keeping safety in mind.”
Ohio State went on to win the game, 27-26.
Iowa State on Tuesday locked down a pair of home-and-homes for the latter part of the following decade.
The Cyclones will square off with Bowling Green in 2026-27, and do the same with Tulane in 2028-29. The first game of each home-and-home will be in Ames, with the latter two at Bowling Green and Tulane, respectively.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was a GA at Bowling Green in 2003-04 and returned as the Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2007-08. And, well, Tulane is in New Orleans.
“The series with Bowling Green allows our program to continue to make inroads in Ohio where Coach Campbell and his staff have strategic recruiting ties,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “We are also very excited for our fans to have an opportunity to travel with us on the road to New Orleans when we play Tulane in 2029.”
Iowa State has played one previous home-and-home with Bowling Green, a 35-21 Cyclones win in 1977 in Bowling Green and a 38-10 triumph in Ames in ’79. Iowa State owns a 3-1 edge against Tulane, with the most recent meeting a 38-14 Cyclones win in Ames on Sept. 19, 1992.
Specific dates have not been nailed down for any of the four days.
Among the three teams in question, only one has another non-conference game also lined up for any of these seasons: Bowling Green will also visit Arizona State in 2026.
Prior to the ballyhooed arrival of Mekhi Sargent, Kyshaun Bryan seemed set for an expanded role in Iowa’s backfield. With Sargent in the fold and thriving? Bryan is gone.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Monday, Bryant announced that he “will no longer furthering my career as an Iowa Hawkeye.” “My family and I feel it is the best decision for my future,” the running back added.
A three-star 2017 signee, Bryant was rated as the No. 37 running back in the country coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale. Only five recruits in the Hawkeyes’ 28-player class that year were rated higher than Bryant.
Bryant took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hasn’t been listed on the team’s official roster since summer camp kicked off in August. Head coach Kirk Ferentz stated in early September that the back had taken a leave from the team.
Sargent, meanwhile, currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing touchdowns with three and is second in rushing yards with 151. Toren Young is the team’s leading rusher with 268 yards.