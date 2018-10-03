Virginia Tech looking at options to play Dec. 1 to make up cancelled East Carolina game

File this under things you don’t want to go through with, but have to explore just because.
Per the Daily Press‘ David Teel, Virginia Tech is exploring their options to play a makeup game on December 1st if the Hokies miss the ACC Championship Game. This contest will replace their game against East Carolina that was cancelled last month as a result of Hurricane Florence.
The Hokies (3-1, 2-0 ACC) hope to qualify for that day’s league title game but are pondering contingencies. Other Football Bowl Subdivision teams that lost games due to Florence include Central Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi, Appalachian State, Marshall and South Carolina.
Like Virginia Tech, five of those seven — North Carolina and South Carolina are the exceptions — have realistic aspirations of playing in their conference championship game.
What is a bit eyebrow-raising to some is the fact that East Carolina also had a potential open date on Dec. 1 but instead of linking up with Tech to possibly get their game in, the Pirates turned around and entered into an agreement to play at N.C. State that week (provided neither makes the conference title game). Spurning the Hokies to play the Wolfpack will probably not be something that’s forgotten by those in Blacksburg.
As for the remaining options that Justin Fuente’s team could play in early December, the most attractive option to fans in college football would probably be UCF but it seems like a sure bet to pencil in the Knights for the AAC title game that week. South Carolina probably wouldn’t want to travel a week after playing Clemson and all the others are at or near the top of their respective division (and UNC is a division foe) standings. Southern Miss seems like the most realistic possibility for Virginia Tech but who knows if they would want to possibly take a potential extra loss that would impact bowl eligibility.
Based on Teel’s discussion with AD Whit Babcock, it seems as though an FCS makeup game is off the table and it’s possible no agreement is even reached to play another game and Virginia Tech simply plays 11 in the regular season.
The easiest solution to everything? The Hokies simply beat Miami in November and win the division. Easier said than done at this point but it sure would simplify the schedule and the upcoming process that the administration is about to embark on to get another game in.
Head coaches in college football of a certain age may have grown up watching The Six Million Dollar Man on TV. Increasingly, many of those same coaches are now $6+ million men in real life (minus bionics, of course) as salaries continue to skyrocket across the sport.
USA Today has published their annual database on college football coaching salaries and the treasure trove of numbers is always a must-read for fans of the sport. As you could guess, the numbers continue to get bigger and bigger, led by Alabama head coach’s Nick Saban at $8.3 million in 2018 all the way down to Louisiana-Monroe’s Matt Viator at just $390,000.
All told, the paper found that the average salary for a head coach at the FBS level has more than doubled over the past dozen years to $2.6 million. Some 13 head coaches will make more than $5 million in total pay and there are eight who will take home more than $6 million. Saban, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer ($7.6 million), Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7.504 million) and new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher ($7.5 million) are in the elite of the elite while fellow ring-holder Dabo Swinney of Clemson will have a paycheck of around $6.5 million.
Perhaps the most surprising figure attached to a name comes in the form of Illinois’ Lovie Smith at an even $5 million and LSU’s Ed Orgeron matching Washington State’s Mike Leach with $3.5 million respectively.
Of more interest to some fan bases than others, buyout figures as of December 1st were also included in the database and they stretch from insane (Fisher’s $68.125 million) to manageable (Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson at $4 million) to paltry (USF’s Charlie Strong is at $192,000) to nothing at all (Mississippi State’s Joe Morehead and Ole Miss’ Matt Luke’s).
We’re still well over a month away from the hot seat machine and coaching carousel getting cranked up so these numbers are all bound to change but, for now, it’s a good window into how the sport is thriving as a result of not having to spend growing sums on the labor used.
Hunter Renfrow is a Clemson hero until the end of time after hauling in the game-winning score to secure a national championship two years ago but Tigers fans will know him this week for something else: the No. 3 quarterback.
Though Dabo Swinney has said that starter Trevor Lawrence is expected to play against Wake Forest on Saturday after being knocked out of a win against Syracuse last week, the coaching staff is taking no chances with depth perilously thin at the position behind backup Chase Brice. As a result, they will have their slot receiver take snaps under center and go through meetings as a signal-caller this week just in case.
“Fortunately for me, he has a great understanding of what we’re doing from a wide receiver perspective. He can spend more time in the quarterback meetings learning some of those calls,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott told the Post and Courier. “He throws it well. That’s all he played until he got here. He played quarterback in high school. He didn’t play one snap of wide receiver in his entire high school career. So he likes the opportunity and the challenge. It’s going to help him down the road (in the NFL).”
True freshman Ben Batson was expected to be No. 3 on the depth chart after Brice was elevated to the backup role following Kelly Bryant’s transfer but he has been dealing with an injured finger and does not appear as though he’s ready to play in a game yet. The Post and Courier said Renfrow was actually a triple-option QB back in high school and threw for 23 career passing touchdowns back in the day.
Clemson fans certainly hope that Lawrence returns to full strength against Wake this week but if you gave them some truth serum, they have to be at least a little bit curious to see what their star receiver can do throwing the football around. Something says the Demon Deacons are preparing for a trick play or two at the very least as a result of the new practice schedule for Renfrow.
When the topic of China is brought up in the context of college athletics, one will typically think of the Pac-12’s various initiatives overseas or perhaps the thought of Jim Harbaugh eating dim sum for his next adventure with his football team.
It’s time to associate another big brand name with the far east however: the Ivy League.
As announced by the school on Tuesday, the Penn Quakers will travel to Shanghai from March 2-9, 2019 as part of the team’s spring practice. They will conclude their trip with an actual game (well, more like a scrimmage) against an all-star team from the American Football League of China.
“Our strong engagement with China is at the core of the University’s global initiatives,” Penn provost Wendell Pritchett said in a release. “We are proud that our outstanding Penn athletes will be joining the many students, faculty, and staff members who take part in our rich variety of programs. In particular, our Penn Wharton China Center, in the heart of Beijing’s central business district, has become a vibrant home for research, learning, and on-the-ground support for all members of the Penn community in China.”
The 2019 Penn-China Global Ambassadors Bowl, as this thing is being called, is not just about the university’s “global initiatives” however — there’s actual spring practices for the Quakers involved similar to what Michigan has done in two trips to Europe. The team will also host several youth and young adult football clinics while they are in the country and naturally get some sightseeing done in both Shanghai and Beijing before returning to the states.
It sure seems as though these trips are becoming more and more of a regular occurrence in college football and if Ivy League teams are jumping onto the bandwagon in China, it surely can’t be too much longer before others like the Pac-12 will start regularly making the long, long trip to Asia in the future.
Who knows, maybe it’s time to start thinking about bringing back the old Mirage Bowl and updating it for 2018 in the process.
North Texas fell short last weekend in reaching 5-0 for the first time since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House, and now that loss will haunt the Mean Green even beyond Week 5.
Loren Easly suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter of North Texas’ 29-27 loss to Louisiana Tech this past Saturday. Easley was not listed on the updated depth chart released ahead of the UTEP game this coming weekend, with head coach Seth Littrell subsequently confirming amidst extensive speculation that the running back will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of what’s only been described as an unspecified knee injury.
While the school has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, it’s believed the back has torn yet another ACL.
The Denton Chronicle notes that Easly has twice suffered torn ACLs. “He tore it once in high school and again at Stephen F. Austin in the spring of 2017 before transferring to UNT and sitting out last season,” the Chronicle‘s Brett Vito wrote.
Easly was easily the Mean Green’s leading rusher this season as he has accounted for 386 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead. Nic Smith‘s 146 yards on the ground are second on the team.
The past two games, Easly had rushed for 287 yards and three of his four touchdowns, including a career-high (at the FBS level) 177 yards in the Week 4 win over Liberty.
In May of 2017, Easley announced his transfer from FCS Stephen F. Austin to North Texas. He missed last season as he recovered from the second torn ACL.