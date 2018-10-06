AJ Dillon reportedly out for Boston College vs. NC State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earlier this week, Steve Addazio indicated that star running back AJ Dillon would be a game-time decision for this afternoon’s game against NC State. Apparently, that wasn’t entirely accurate.

A couple of hours before kickoff, reports surfaced that, not surprisingly, Dillon will not play in today’s game against the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Not only that, but Dillon didn’t even travel with the team to Raleigh.

Dillon suffered an injury to his left ankle in the third quarter of Boston College’s 10-point win over Temple last weekend and remained sidelined for the remainder of the contest. The true sophomore hadn’t practiced at all this week, a clear indication that he’d likely be a no-go.

Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 652 yards (more than half of the team’s total through five games) and has accounted for exactly half of the Eagles’ 12 rushing touchdowns. His 130.4 yards per game is tops in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally, while his yards per carry average of 6.15 is second amongst FBS players with at least 100 carries (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor averages 6.16 ypc).

Sophomore Travis Levy (24-74) is listed as Dillon’s backup on the Eagles’ most recent depth chart.