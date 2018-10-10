Kansas dismisses offensive coordinator Doug Meacham

It’s been a bad week for coordinators in the Big 12.

On Monday, Oklahoma let go of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. On Wednesday, it was time for an offensive coordinator to go as Kansas announced that Doug Meacham was being dismissed from the program.

“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” head coach David Beaty said in a release. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Meacham was considered a big hire for the program when he left TCU to call plays in Lawrence back in 2017. He originally coached the Jayhawks receivers but was moved over to handle quarterbacks prior to this season.

Kansas ranks 110th in total offense in FBS and 81st in scoring offense on the year. Though the team did put up 55 points in a shellacking of Rutgers, the team has only scored 28 or more points in two other games as they’ve sunk to a 2-4 record at the halfway mark of the season.

Beaty will take over coaching the quarterbacks and have final say over play-calling on game days but Meacham’s duties would generally be spread around the offensive staff the rest of the year. There was no word on who might be elevated to take Meacham’s spot on the full-time coaching staff but there is time to sort that out with the team on a bye this week.