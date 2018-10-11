Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant expected to visit North Carolina

Kelly Bryant may have left Clemson, but it’s possible he could still end up back in the ACC.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Bryant is expected to visit North Carolina this weekend as UNC squares off with Virginia Tech in Kenan Stadium. The recruiting website writes that “the UNC staff has been in contact with Bryant since he decided to leave Clemson a couple weeks ago and subsequently received his release.”

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said late last month. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

While UNC will apparently get the first crack at him, it’s expected that Bryant will be a very hot commodity on the transfer market over the next few months for a handful of quarterback-needy schools.