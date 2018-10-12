Wyoming’s leading 2017 rusher-turned DE decides to transfer

Trey Woods‘ interesting, to say the least, 2018 has taken yet another twist.
In a press release Thursday, Wyoming announced that Woods has decided to leave the Cowboys football program. There was no reason given for the abrupt and unexpected departure.
“We wish Trey all the best in his future,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement, “and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons.”
In late May of this year, it was reported that Woods would miss the entire 2018 season because of a shoulder injury. A month later, Bohl acknowledged that, despite that initial prognosis, Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the campaign.
Fast-forward to mid-August, and Bohl revealed that Woods was very likely to return for the start of the 2018 season — but would be doing so as a defensive lineman instead of running back.
The sophomore had a sack in the season opener, but hasn’t played since for unspecified reasons. As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.
Not surprisingly, Kelly Bryant is quickly becoming a hot commodity on the transfer market.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Clemson quarterback would be taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend. Thursday, Rivals.com confirmed that Bryant will be taking his first official visit, to Arkansas, as well this month.
That visit will take place Oct. 20, the same Saturday UA will play host to Tulsa in a non-conference matchup.
“I’m excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer,” Bryant told the recruiting website.
In addition to North Carolina and Arkansas, Bryant is also working on setting up visits to Louisville and Missouri. All told, Rivals.com reports, more than 15 Power Five programs have expressed some level of interest in the signal-caller.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
Bennett Williams began the 2018 season in Lovie Smith‘s doghouse… eventually crawled his way out… and, now, has been given the heave-ho from the premises entirely.
On his personal Twitter account, Williams revealed that he’s “sad to say that I’m no longer a part of the University of Illinois football team.” A university spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has been dismissed by Smith.
There was no reason given by either side for the parting of ways.
“I take full responsibility for my actions that contributed to this and I’m sorry we couldn’t make it work,” Bennett wrote. “My biggest regret is letting down people I love the most, and those who have supported me throughout my journey. To them I say that I will strive to make you proud. I look forward to a bright future and finding the best place for me to grow as a player and a person.”
Williams was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating unspecified team rules. He returned from the suspension for the Week 4 matchup with Penn State, but left that game with a hamstring injury. That was his last action of the year as, coming off the off weekend, he didn’t play in the Week 6 win over Rutgers.
After leading the Fighting Illini in interceptions with three last season, Williams earned Freshman All-American honors. He started seven games at safety in 2017, and was the projected starter heading into summer camp before the unspecified off-field issues cropped up.
Wisconsin’s defensive line will be at less than 100 percent for this weekend’s huge showdown with Michigan.
In the second half of UW’s romp over Nebraska this past weekend, Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with an unspecified injury to his left leg. While there was initially hope that he would be available this weekend, the defensive end has officially been ruled out for the No. 15 Badgers’ clash with the No. 12 Wolverines in Ann Arbor Saturday.
Loudermilk did not play in the season opener against Western Kentucky as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The redshirt sophomore has played in four games this season, starting three of those contests. Those were the first starts of his collegiate career.
After sitting out his true freshman season, Loudermilk played in 11 games last year. He missed three games in 2017 because of injury.
Redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Henningsen, who started the first two games of the season, is listed as Loudermilk’s backup on the most recent depth chart.
A medical mystery is playing itself out at one AAC football program.
Late Wednesday night, UConn announced in a press release that “[e]arlier today, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.” The release added that the school “will not share additional details at this time.”
Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury kept the redshirt junior the last two weeks, loses to Cincinnati and Memphis.
It’s unclear if the hospitalization is related to the neck injury.
Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. This season, the Elmira, NY, native has been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.