Wyoming’s leading 2017 rusher-turned DE decides to transfer

Trey Woods‘ interesting, to say the least, 2018 has taken yet another twist.

In a press release Thursday, Wyoming announced that Woods has decided to leave the Cowboys football program. There was no reason given for the abrupt and unexpected departure.

“We wish Trey all the best in his future,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement, “and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons.”

In late May of this year, it was reported that Woods would miss the entire 2018 season because of a shoulder injury. A month later, Bohl acknowledged that, despite that initial prognosis, Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the campaign.

Fast-forward to mid-August, and Bohl revealed that Woods was very likely to return for the start of the 2018 season — but would be doing so as a defensive lineman instead of running back.

The sophomore had a sack in the season opener, but hasn’t played since for unspecified reasons. As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.