Report: Maryland football culture not toxic, but board favors moving on from DJ Durkin

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
This past Friday, over three months after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents received a 200-page report that was the result of an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the football program.  Citing multiple people who are familiar with the report, WTOP radio in Washington D.C. is reporting that the probe “found that the culture inside the football program at College Park is not what should be considered ‘toxic.'”

This would not be the first report to contradict the toxic labeled placed on the program.  In late September, the Washington Post wrote that “there was a growing sentiment among many close to the program that the eight-person commission will find that allegations of an unhealthy and abusive culture were overblown.”

Today’s report from the D.C. station comes two days after the regents met in closed session to discuss the investigation’s findings.  Per ESPN.com, the 17 regents were in attendance for the closed session as well as five of the eight members of the commission that produced the report.  The other three commission members participated over the phone.

After receiving the report, WTOP wrote, “a majority of the board was in favor of seeing the school move on from both football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans.” However, the regents do not have the authority to hire and fire university employees such as the head football coach; that responsibility falls to the leadership of the individual university. The University of Maryland’s president, Wallace Loh, though, has not been present at any of the meetings since the regents received the report and, according to the Washington Post, the board has refused to share a copy of the report with Loh.

Loh had originally been in charge of the commission before the board took control.

From the radio station’s report:

It also still appears that University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will eventually be departing as well. However, at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, his exit from the school wasn’t expected to be imminent. A source says a plan could be worked out that would see Loh step down in the spring of 2019.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death as well as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

It has been alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents have all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is removed as the head football coach.

Durkin has not coached in any of Maryland’s seven games this season as he remains on administrative leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has served as acting head coach for the 4-3 Terrapins.

The commission’s report on its investigative findings is expected to be discussed again during a conference call involving the Board of Regents Thursday afternoon.  A public release of the report is expected no later than the middle of next week.

Odds already out on whether Urban Meyer will be Ohio State’s head coach in 2019

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
We tweeted over the weekend it could be an interesting next couple of months in Columbus.  At least one wagering establishment could see it getting interesting as well.

FootballScoop.com reported earlier this week that there was “friction” between Urban Meyer/the football staff “and athletics leadership as well as within the program itself”; the head coach subsequently attempted to knock down that report, for what it’s worth. CFT has caught wind of speculation that it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Meyer were not the Buckeyes’ head coach next season, whispers that grew a little louder given the embarrassing loss in West Lafayette this past weekend and what some have described as Meyer’s “anguished… emotional… erratic” sideline demeanor.  And then there is the arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game.

Add all of that to the battering Meyer’s reputation took nationally over the Zach Smith situation and the coach’s response to allegations of domestic abuse, and some have begun to wonder just how much longer Meyer will remain as The Head Coach at The Ohio State.

In that vein, one online sportsbook, BetOnline.ag, released odds Wednesday as to who will be OSU’s head coach when the Buckeyes open spring practice in 2019.  Meyer is the favorite at +125 (5/4), but not as heavy a one as you’d think when you take into account the fact that he has won three national championships, put up 10-plus wins in all six seasons at OSU and just turned 54 years old over the summer.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who grew up in Ohio and has a MAC pedigree like Meyer, is next at +175 (7/4).  Another Ohio native, retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, is one of three with 10/1 odds.  Another of those at +1000 is OSU offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as the acting head coach during Meyer’s suspension and has been mentioned in speculation as a potential coach-in-waiting at OSU.  The third coach at +1000 is the man responsible for Meyer’s most recent on-field loss, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.

My personal favorite?  Jim Harbaugh at 40/1.  Those are only slightly shorter odds than the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick (50/1) but significantly longer than Lane Kiffin‘s 18/1.

Below are all of the odds as to who will be OSU’s head coach when spring practice kicks off next year:

Michigan State’s leading receiver to undergo surgery for torn Achilles

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Michigan State doesn’t yet know who its starting quarterback will be this weekend, but they do know that whoever starts the game will have one less (significant) target to which to throw.

In what proved to be a very costly weekend, MSU lost a game, some money and its leading receiver all in one fell swoop, with Mark Dantonio confirming the program’s worst fears earlier in the week that Felton Davis has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon. The wide receiver suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Week 8 loss to rival Michigan Saturday.

As a result of the injury, not only is Felton’s season over but so is his career as this is his last year of eligibility.

“Felton’s a positive guy and he’ll work towards [the NFL draft] and he’ll be OK,” Dantonio said. “I think he’s got a very bright future.”

Davis is expected to undergo surgery Friday in North Carolina.

Davis currently leads the Spartans in receptions (31), receiving yards (474) and receiving touchdowns (four). He has also scored one touchdown on the ground for good measure.

The Virginia native, who led MSU in every major receiving category last season as well, will finish his collegiate playing career with 100 catches for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ex-Memphis RB Jamarius Henderson no longer a Troy Trojan

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Jamarius Henderson‘s roller coaster of a college football career has taken yet another downward turn.

According to the Dothan Eagle, Henderson is no longer a member of the Troy football team. The Eagle reported that the running back had been suspended for most of the 2018 season for unspecified violations of team rules; as such, it’s unclear whether the parting of ways was mutual or forced.

Henderson ran for 30 yards on eight carries in the 2018 opener against Boise State, then didn’t record another attempt the next seven games.

A transfer from Memphis in July of 2016, Henderson was forced to sit out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. After overcoming a suspension that cost him part of summer camp, Henderson went on to rush for 355 yards and four touchdowns in 2017; both of those totals were good for third on the Trojans. He added another 88 yards on 11 receptions.

As a true freshman in 2015, Henderson, a Midland, Ala., native, was fourth on the Tigers in rushing yards (320) and rushing touchdowns (four) in 10 games. His 5.3 yards per carry was tops among all U of M ballcarriers with at least 20 carries. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes among his seven receptions.

In confirming his transfer from the Tigers, Henderson cited his then-three-year-old son as the impetus for the move back to his home state.

Report: Former head coach Al Golden suing Miami for $3 million of separation pay

By Bryan FischerOct 24, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Miami football is looking for answers on the football field this year at the moment and looking at billable hours in the court room thanks to an old name that is sure to send a shiver down the spines of Hurricanes supporters.

In a report released Wednesday from TMZ Sports, former head coach Al Golden has resurfaced and is apparently suing the school for some $3 million that, he claims, is owed as “separation pay” following his firing almost exactly three years ago.

As a private university, Miami isn’t subject to publicly release Golden’s contract nor the terms of his separation agreement. As a result, it’s not at all clear, based on TMZ’s report, where that seven-figure amount he’s asking for is coming from. Reports from back in 2015 indicate Golden made roughly $2.5 million per season from the program but had a lengthy contract that ran all the way through the 2019 campaign after he inked an initial extension.

Golden arrived in Coral Gables from Temple back in 2011 but was pushed out after a 32-25 overall mark with the Hurricanes that covered most of the aftermath of the NCAA scandal involving Nevin Shapiro.

Rather ironically, Golden was actually back at Miami’s home field of Hard Rock Stadium just this past weekend — working the sidelines as a linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions. Given that connection and the anniversary of his firing, something says that the news slipping out about his lawsuit against UM is no coincidence.