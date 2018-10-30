Alabama, Clemson pace Bednarik Award semifinalists

Not surprisingly, the top two teams in the country are front and center for an award that honors defensive excellence.

The Bednarik Award is the latest to release its list of semifinalists for the 2018 version of its trophy, with an even 20 players spread out across four Power Five conferences (sorry, Big 12) and two from the Group of Five. Alabama and Clemson, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country, respectively, were one of five schools to have two players each on the list.

The other three with two apiece are LSU, Mississippi State and Washington.

The SEC’s nine players were far and away the most for any conference, with the ACC next up at four; the Big Ten and Pac-12 followed with two apiece. The AAC, and Conference USA were represented with one each as well, as was one independent (Notre Dame).

Just two finalists from a year ago for an award won by Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick made the cut this go around — Houston’s Ed Oliver, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons (pictured).

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Devin White, LB, LSU

Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

Montez Sweat, LB, Mississippi State

Jeffery Simmons, NG, Mississippi State

Jerry Tillery, NG, Notre Dame

Dre’nont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington