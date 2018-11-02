2017 winner Matt Gay of Utah headlines Lou Groza Award semifinalists

No. 12 UCF would like to have a word for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: feel free to just watch the second half this week. Oh, and maybe stick to the offensive cut-ups too.

The Knights may have taken issue with their low ranking on Tuesday night in the first set of playoff rankings but were lucky to escape with a 52-40 shootout win on Thursday night after making some big second half adjustments to dispatch a pesky Temple squad and take control of the AAC East in the process.

Making his first start in over two weeks, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton didn’t look limited at all by a balky ankle in leading his team to a win. While not quite as efficient as he typically has been this season, the dual-threat still threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) while also adding 19 yards and a rushing score that came on a key fourth down conversion in the first half. The ball had plenty of zip despite limited practice time the past few weeks and Milton was big when coming up with some beautiful downfield throws and scrambles to keep plays alive.

Balance was key for the Knights though. Greg McCrae was the one who put up the biggest numbers (188 yards, 1 TD) but it was a successful committee approach on the ground that also saw Adrian Killins rush for 33 yards and Taj McGowan chip in with another 56 to go with his two trips to the end zone. Not surprisingly, the high tempo offense was really rolling for most of the game and the team only punted three times — easily cruising past the eight yard per play mark.

If there was one glaring issue on the night though, it was the UCF defense. They were gashed on the night to the tune of 670 yards of offense (a Temple school record) and were dominated in time of possession — to say nothing of allowing seven scoring drives to a team that was beat by FCS Villanova earlier in the season.

In fact, it was an impressive effort all around for the Owls in just about every facet aside from defense themselves (including a lovely fake field goal that went for a touchdown). Especially offensively, the team kept making plays with what they had despite missing their starting center for most of the game and seeing star back Ryquell Armstead miss most of the second half with an ankle injury after he rushed for 142 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Russo was a big reason why the chains kept moving, having a career night of 444 yards and four touchdowns through the air (two picks) to go along with a further 46 yards and a rushing score on that aforementioned fake field goal. It was certainly a valiant effort that included a halftime lead but just wasn’t enough in the end on the road.

While it was far from pretty, the Knights will take it anyway because it’s the first time they’ve beaten a team with a winning record this season. That was a key metric that was cited by CFP Selection Committee chairman Rob Mullens on Tuesday and there’s little question that Temple has turned into a very solid football team since a rough start in September.

Maybe more to the point for UCF was the victory, the team’s 21st in a row dating back to last season, allowed the team to take control of the AAC East as the only remaining undefeated team in conference play. That will likely be the takeaway for supporters of the program even if the on-field product left many others even more skeptical of that No. 12 ranking following the game on Thursday night.