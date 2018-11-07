One-time starting corner Russ Yeast transfers from Louisville

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, Louisville has lost a player to transfer.

Citing a team source, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Russ Yeast has opted to leave Bobby Petrino‘s flailing football program. No specific reason for the defensive back’s decision to transfer was given.

Yeast, the son of former Kentucky wide receiver Craig Yeast, started seven games in 2017 due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He had played in all nine games this season, with zero starts.

A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2017 recruiting class, Yeast was rated as the No. 33 cornerback in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana. Only two signees in the U of L’s class that year (safety CJ Avery, running back Colin Wilson) were rated higher.

Late last week, Petrino confirmed that quarterback Jordan Travis, a four-star 2018 signee, had decided to transfer in order to be closer to his family in West Palm Beach, Fla.