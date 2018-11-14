Louisville transfer reverses course after Bobby Petrino was fired, will remain with Cardinals

The Bobby Petrino Era, y’all!

Last week, it was reported that Russ Yeast had decided to leave the Louisville football program and transfer to an undetermined elsewhere. Sunday, the university announced that Petrino has been fired as the Cardinals’ head football coach.

Those two stories are intertwined as, in the wake of Petrino’s dismissal, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Yeast has reversed course on his transfer and will remain with the team.

In fact, the Courier-Journal wrote, “the sophomore cornerback was back with the Cards for team meetings on Sunday night and is expected to practice this week.”

Yeast, the son of former Kentucky wide receiver Craig Yeast, started seven games in 2017 due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He had played in nine games this season, with zero starts, prior to what turned out to be a brief sabbatical.

A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2017 recruiting class, Yeast was rated as the No. 33 cornerback in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana. Only two signees in the U of L’s class that year (safety CJ Avery, running back Colin Wilson) were rated higher.