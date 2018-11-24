Family of McKenzie Milton issues statement in wake of ‘successful surgery’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The family of McKenzie Milton has publicly responded to the overwhelming show of support the UCF quarterback has received over the last 24 hours or so.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful, although just how long of a rehab road the player will face has yet to be determined.

Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety: