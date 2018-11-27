Wake Forest stays in-house for full-time defensive coordinator

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Wake Forst whacked its defensive coordinator in late September, coordinating duties were split up amongst the remaining defensive assistants. Two months later, the Demon Deacons have decided to stay in-house for a permanent replacement.

Over the weekend, Wake announced that Lyle Hemphill has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Hemphill, who replaces the dismissed Jay Sawvel, has spent the past two seasons as the Demon Deacons’ safeties coach.

Hemphill last served as coordinator at Stony Brook, where he was the FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2015.

In addition to Hemphill’s promotion, the football program also announced that Dave Cohen has been named the assistant head coach for defense. The past five seasons, Cohen has been the Demon Deacons’ defensive line coach.

At the time of Sawvel’s dismissal, Wake ranked 106th in scoring defense (33.5 points per game); at the end of the regular season, they are tied for 102nd at 33.3 ppg.

“Under Lyle’s and Dave’s leadership, I saw improvement in all phases of our defense,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “These promotions are well-earned and are the best decision for Wake Forest as we move forward and into our bowl game.”