Louisville pushes back on report that has Jonathan Greenard transferring to Florida

An injury-plagued 2018 season that featured the firing of his head coach will apparently end with Jonathan Greenard transferring. Possibly. Maybe?
According to a report from Rivals.com, Greenard has decided to transfer from Louisville to Florida to finish out his collegiate playing career. The defensive end is scheduled to graduate from his current university this month, which would allow him to play immediately for his new university in 2019.
However, the university said in a statement that “Greenard confirmed [Sunday] with the U of L athletics department that he and his family have not had any communications with the University of Florida about transferring.” The university added that Greenard has not added his name to the new NCAA transfer portal.
Thus far, there’s been no public statement from the player on his future with the Cardinals and/or the Gators.
After suffering a wrist injury in the season-opening loss to Alabama, Greenard missed the remainder of the 2018 season. Last season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2017. For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.
Going from one of the top programs in the Big Ten East to one of the worst in any Power Five conference? Maybe he lost a bet?
Regardless, in mid-October, Drew Singleton decided to transfer from Michigan. Nearly two months later, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to seemingly willingly transfer to Rutgers.
Singleton will have to sit out the 2019 season, but will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.
After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.
Another day, another hour, another college football player eschewing his remaining eligibility for the NFL.
Brian Burns confirmed Monday that, as expected, he will leave Florida State early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft. The defensive end is thought by many draft observers as a potential or even likely first-round selection.
This past season, Burns earned first-team All-ACC honors. His 10 sacks and 15½ tackles for loss were tops on the Seminoles.
Burns finishes his FSU career with 24 sacks and 39½ tackles for loss, which are good for fifth and eighth, respectively, in the football program’s history.
A little over a month after leaving Michigan, James Hudson has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Hudson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati. The offensive tackle will likely have to sit out the 2019 season, and would then have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class last year, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.
Kevin Sumlin officially has a hole to fill on his Arizona coaching staff.
Following up on speculation that heated up significantly over the weekend, Texas Southern confirmed Monday that it has hired Clarence McKinney as the FCS program’s new head football coach. McKinney spent the 2018 season as Sumlin’s running backs coach with the Wildcats.
“I am happy to be returning to my hometown and former neighborhood to lead and develop the student-athletes in the football program at Texas Southern University,” said McKinney in a statement. “I am looking forward to partnering with Dr. Lane and the administration, staff, student-athletes, alumni and fans to build the type of program we can all be proud of. I appreciate Dr. Lane and Kevin Granger presenting me with the opportunity to lead this program.”
McKinney has actually spent the past 11 seasons on coaching staffs headed by Sumlin — Houston (2008-11), Texas A&M (2012-17) and Arizona (2018).