Louisville pushes back on report that has Jonathan Greenard transferring to Florida

An injury-plagued 2018 season that featured the firing of his head coach will apparently end with Jonathan Greenard transferring. Possibly. Maybe?

According to a report from Rivals.com, Greenard has decided to transfer from Louisville to Florida to finish out his collegiate playing career. The defensive end is scheduled to graduate from his current university this month, which would allow him to play immediately for his new university in 2019.

However, the university said in a statement that “Greenard confirmed [Sunday] with the U of L athletics department that he and his family have not had any communications with the University of Florida about transferring.” The university added that Greenard has not added his name to the new NCAA transfer portal.

Thus far, there’s been no public statement from the player on his future with the Cardinals and/or the Gators.

After suffering a wrist injury in the season-opening loss to Alabama, Greenard missed the remainder of the 2018 season. Last season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2017. For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.