Odds out on Urban Meyer becoming Cleveland Browns head coach

That certainly didn’t take long at all.

Around 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Ohio State delivered the stunning yet not-so-unexpected news that Urban Meyer will be stepping down as head coach following the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day. At a press conference scheduled for this afternoon, it’s expected Meyer will, as he already has to Mack Brown, cite health issues as the reason behind the decision to step away from the coaching profession.

Given the fact that Meyer also cited his health when he stepped down from the Florida post, only to resurface at Ohio State a year later, more than a few people feel it’s a matter of when not if the 54-year-old Meyer returns to the sidelines. In that vein, and seeing as how he’s a native Ohioan, Bovada.lv late Tuesday morning released odds pertaining to Meyer and the opening with the Cleveland Browns.

Will Urban Meyer be the Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns for Game 1 of the 2019 Regular Season

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1200 (1/12)

Whether it’s in the NFL or at the collegiate level (hello, Notre Dame), Meyer’s former boss in Gainesville wouldn’t be at all surprised if a return to coaching was in the cards.