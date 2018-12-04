Getty Images

Odds out on Urban Meyer becoming Cleveland Browns head coach

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 11:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

That certainly didn’t take long at all.

Around 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Ohio State delivered the stunning yet not-so-unexpected news that Urban Meyer will be stepping down as head coach following the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day.  At a press conference scheduled for this afternoon, it’s expected Meyer will, as he already has to Mack Brown, cite health issues as the reason behind the decision to step away from the coaching profession.

Given the fact that Meyer also cited his health when he stepped down from the Florida post, only to resurface at Ohio State a year later, more than a few people feel it’s a matter of when not if the 54-year-old Meyer returns to the sidelines.  In that vein, and seeing as how he’s a native Ohioan, Bovada.lv late Tuesday morning released odds pertaining to Meyer and the opening with the Cleveland Browns.

Will Urban Meyer be the Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns for Game 1 of the 2019 Regular Season
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1200 (1/12)

Whether it’s in the NFL or at the collegiate level (hello, Notre Dame), Meyer’s former boss in Gainesville wouldn’t be at all surprised if a return to coaching was in the cards.

Kentucky’s Zy’Aire Hughes arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time in nearly a month, it’s time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Kentucky’s Zy’Aire Hughes was arrested very early Sunday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.  Hughes has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly causing physical injuries to his girlfriend that left her with “bruising and fresh scratches” according to police officers who responded to the scene.

Specific details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.

“We’re aware of the situation,” Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “We’re in the process of gathering information. Proper behavior is an expectation of our program and we will address this as the facts are determined.”

A redshirt sophomore, Hughes has caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown this season.

Oklahoma State’s Darrion Daniels will reportedly transfer to Nebraska

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Apparently, one Daniels brother isn’t enough for the Nebraska football program.

While it’s yet to be confirmed by any party involved, 247Sports.com is reporting that Darrion Daniels will transfer to Nebraska from Oklahoma State.  The website writes that “[a] source told us that Daniels informed his position coach Joe Bob Clements Monday morning before the team had a bowl meeting.”

As the defensive tackle would be coming to the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play immediately in 2019.  The upcoming season will be Daniels’ last year of eligibility.

Daniels played in the first four games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury.  His 2017 season was also cut short because of injury after he had started the first 10 games of that year.  During his first two seasons with Cowboys, Daniels played in all 26 games.

Because Daniels, the older brother of Nebraska defensive tackle Damion Daniels, didn’t play more than four games this season, he’ll be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and retain a year of eligibility.

Kyler Murray will get Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy vote

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
3 Comments

Didn’t see this one coming at all, did you?

The 2018 Heisman Trophy is essentially a two-player race, with most expecting either Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the season-long favorite, or Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s closed the gap considerably the past few weeks to the point that he’s now the wagering favorite, to hoist the stiff-armed trophy at the presentation ceremony this Saturday night in New York City. As the 2017 winner of the most prestigious award in college football, Murray’s former teammate, Baker Mayfield, is now a lifetime Heisman voter.

Following his game Sunday afternoon in Houston, the Cleveland Browns quarterback and No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was asked to which player he will throw his vote this year. In a surprising development, Mayfield confirmed that he will be voting for Murray.

“You take him out from OU, and they’re not in the playoffs,” Mayfield said of Murray by way of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Best player in the country. Fifty touchdowns responsible for. To me, after being around him it might be easy for me to say that, how special of a player he is, but to me it’s obvious.

“It’s nothing against Tua. Absolutely not. I think he’s had an incredible year, but I think it showed for itself yesterday.”

Mayfield was referring to Tagovailoa having his worst game as a starter — completed just 40 percent of his passes, threw two interceptions in the comeback win over Georgia after throwing just two all season — while Murray shined (again) in the Big 12 championship game win over rival Texas.

Heisman votes were due Monday, Dec. 3, with just 10 percent of the voters having cast their ballots prior to Championship Weekend. Monday night, Tagovailoa and Murray, along with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, were confirmed as the finalists for this year’s trophy.

Bovada pegs Alabama, Clemson as double-digit semifinal favorites

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 8:38 AM EST
2 Comments

To the surprise of almost no one, one sportsbook sees a relatively easy path for Alabama-Clemson, The Threequel.

Top-ranked Alabama, in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight season, will square off with No. 4 Oklahoma, now a three-time playoff participant, in the Orange Bowl Dec. 29 in one of the two semifinal games. In the other that same day in the Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson, a semifinalist for the fourth year in a row, will face third-ranked Notre Dame, in the playoff field for the first time ever.

In its first set of odds for the two semifinal games, Bovada.lv has the Crimson Tide listed as a 14-point favorite over the Sooners. The Tigers, meanwhile, have been installed as an 11.5-point favorite on the Fighting Irish. The over-under on the UA-OU game is currently set at 79 points, while CU-ND is at 55.

Overall, Alabama has been given 4/9 odds to win the 2018 College Football Playoff championship, while Clemson is at 2/1. Both Oklahoma and Notre Dame are listed at 14-1 to win the title.

Alabama and Oklahoma have met five times previously — the Sooners lead 3-1-1 — the last coming in the Sugar Bowl following the 2013 regular season. Clemson leads the all-time miniseries with Notre Dame 2-1, including 24-22 win in October of 2015.