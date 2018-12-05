Mizzou gives Barry Odom extension through 2024, salary bump to $3.05 million

The center of the college football universe the past 24 hours may very well be Columbia, Missouri.
Fresh off landing Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant on Tuesday, Tigers head coach Barry Odom received even better news for his future at his alma mater as the school announced a contract extension through 2024 that will see the head coach’s salary elevated to $3.05 million a season.
“Coach Odom has a tremendous passion for teaching and developing our student-athletes, on and off the field, which aligns well with our departmental philosophy to Win it Right,” MU athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release. “With this new contract, we felt it was important to recognize Coach Odom’s commitment to our football program and University, and we look forward to his continued leadership and watching him make a positive difference in the lives of our student-athletes.”
After going 4-8 and then 7-6 in his first two years in charge, Odom did enter 2018 with a bit of a hot seat given that Sterk didn’t hire him but he wound up leading the program to eight wins for just the 17th time in program history and a top 25 ranking from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. The 2018 campaign also produced several big wins for the Tigers, including victories over Purdue, Florida and Tennessee to go with a heart-breaking loss at the goal line against Kentucky.
The extension also increases Odom’s incentive package as well by some $1.8 million all told and includes provisions for additional years should he reach specific win totals.
The Tigers will take on old Big 12 rival Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve in the Liberty Bowl.
Charlie Strong will be looking at yet another important search for an offensive coordinator in the coming days.
According to a report from FootballScoop.com, USF OC Sterlin Gilbert is set to be named the head coach at McNeese State at some point this week.
Prior to his two year stint in Tampa, Gilbert got on the radar of most college football fans following his hire at Texas — which included the Longhorns going all-in to bring him to Austin after serving as OC at Tulsa. The Art Briles Air Raid disciple also coached at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois under Dino Babers.
The former Angelo State quarterback is just 40 years old and will not only bring a young offensive mind to Lake Charles, but should help with recruiting in nearby Texas for the FCS program that will play at Oklahoma State in 2019.
South Florida averaged 29.2 points per game and 6.04 yards per play this past season under Gilbert, both numbers down from his initial campaign with the program that saw the team nearly knock off undefeated UCF and post several school records with Quinton Flowers at quarterback.
Gilbert will replace Lance Guidry, whose contract was not renewed by the school last month after a 21-12 tenure over three seasons.
Add two more players to the exodus of college football stars to the 2019 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, former West Virginia and Florida Atlantic wide receiver Jovan Durante took to his Twitter account to address both fan bases and announce that he would be skipping his final year of eligibility to turn pro.
After transferring from Morgantown to Boca back in 2017, Durante turned into the Owls’ leading receiver in 2018 and finished his time under Lane Kiffin with 65 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns.
He’ll be joined at the next level by a fellow Group of Five prospect and ex-Big 12 transfer in Texas State TE Keenan Brown, who confirmed he would be moving on from the program following the firing of head coach Everett Withers.
Brown wrapped up his 2018 campaign with 51 catches, 577 yards and five scores with the Bobcats.
The 2019 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 next spring and will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
Today in NCAA wrist-slaps: Oregon.
In a Committee on Infractions decision issued on Wednesday and chiefly centered on the basketball teams at the school, the NCAA cited the Ducks football program for a single Level II violation for impermissible personalized recruiting aids back in 2016. The program had “used an electronic reader board to display names, statistics and other personalized information for 36 prospects during their unofficial and official paid visits to campus,” according to the report.
Apparently, Oregon compliance had mistakenly approved of the usage of such a tactic (which happened under former head coach Mark Helfrich) before others stepped in and ruled it a violation, leading to the NCAA’s decision.
“The University of Oregon’s athletic program is committed to integrity, the highest ethical standards and compliance with NCAA bylaws,” Athletic Director Rob Mullens, fresh off his duties with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, said in a release. “In all of these cases, our compliance monitoring program identified the issues and they were self-reported to the NCAA. As we noted several months ago, we have addressed the matters with the responsible employees and enhanced compliance training within the department. These cases do not merit the level of charges or sanctions issued by the NCAA.”
Despite the violation, the Ducks did not receive any football-specific penalties. The bulk of violations and penalties in the case centered on Men’s and Women’s basketball in Eugene, which did put the school on probation until December 2020 should they not appeal.
So let this serve as a reminder to all: don’t put up recruits’ stats on the video board when they come to town. Because that will clearly give you too much of a recruiting edge.
It took a few days longer than expected but Colorado officially named Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker as the Buffaloes next head coach on Wednesday afternoon.
“Colorado has always been a place that I thought should be relevant in the national championship conversation year-in and year-out, because of its tradition and a seemingly endless list of what the school has to offer,” Tucker said in a statement. “What we have to offer are some of the best facilities in the country, strong academics, and an amazing environment as a whole. Colorado should be a ‘no excuse’ program. There’s absolutely no reason we can’t achieve success at an extremely high level.”
Tucker was awarded a five-year deal from the school worth a total of $14.75 million — starting at $2.4 million per season and increasing $275,000 annually. Colorado regents will formally approve the deal, made by AD Rick George, at a Dec. 12 meeting in Denver.
“We didn’t say we were looking for a specific name or sitting head coach,” George remarked in a school release. “He’s a great recruiter, just look at the No. 1 draft picks he’s recruited and signed. That’s important. Mel is someone who will relate to the players and is a well-organized, strong administrator. He played the game, he went to Wisconsin and was an accomplished player who had a shot to go to the NFL.”
Of note to Bulldogs fans (and those from old Big 12 rival Texas) is that Tucker will not coach in Georgia’s upcoming appearance in the Sugar Bowl and will get right to work in Boulder assembling a staff and recruiting.
Tucker replaces Mike MacIntyre, who racked up a 30-44 record overall at Colorado while going 14-39 in Pac-12 play.