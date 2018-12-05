Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquill named 2018 Wuerffel Trophy winner

An honor that highlights a player’s community service has named its 2018 winner of its award.

Tuesday, the Chick-fil-A Foundation announced that Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill is this year’s recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy. The award, named in honor of former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, is handed out annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision football player who best exhibits exemplary community service as well as athletic and academic achievement.

Purdue quarterback David Blough and Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner were also finalists for the 14th annual Wuerffel Trophy.

“We are honored to announce that Drue is this year’s recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy and are elated about him joining our family of past winners,” the award’s namesake said in a statement. “What he has done serving others off the field, along with his work in the classroom and on the playing field, represents the true meaning of the award. Also, I’d like to say the same about our other two finalists, Dalton Risner and David Blough. The community service that these young men have done is just incredible. I wish we could hand out 3 Wuerffel Trophies.”

Tranquill is the first Fighting Irish player to take home the award. Last year’s winner was Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love.