Amidst Justin Fields-to-Ohio State talk, four-star 2019 OSU QB commit now expected to sign with Georgia

Well, this is quite the turn of events.
Not long after the reports of Justin Fields potentially transferring from Georgia first surfaced, and before it was made official that his name is in the NCAA transfer portal, speculation had Ohio State as the frontrunner for the quarterback’s transfer services. On the hunt for a quarterback to potentially replace Fields, the Bulldogs on this year’s Early National Signing Day garnered a surprise commitment and expected signing from four-star prospect Dwan Mathis.
Mathis is actually a flip to UGA as, in June of this year, the Michigan high schooler had committed to… Ohio State, which is now neck-deep in the Justin Fields Sweepstakes.
On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, Mathis was rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.
For the Buckeyes, it’s the second touted commit they’ve lost to an SEC team already today. Earlier this morning, four-star defensive back Jordan Battle officially flipped from OSU and signed with Alabama.
The rich just continue to get richer. Trey Sanders, the nation’s top-ranked running back, has announced his decision to attend Alabama.
Sanders was rated a five-star running back according to Rivals, with Sanders being ranked as the nation’s second-best player overall and the top running back recruit and the top recruit overall from the state of Florida. Georgia appeared to be trending upward for his recruitment, but Alabama was always a strong contender, as they typically are for the nation’s top recruits. Sanders previously committed to Alabama in his recruiting journey, although he later committed to continue evaluating his options. Georgia received a commitment from Sanders’ teammate, Nolan Smith, in a move that was thought to possibly sway Sanders to the Bulldogs.
Sanders is yet another recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Earlier in the day, four-star running back from IMG Academy Noah Cain announced his commitment to Penn State. Sanders appears to be a running back built to play the style of play Alabama embraces running the ball. His size and strength will fit right in with Alabama’s running game. Recruiting analysis also have taken note of the impact Sanders can have as a receiver.
Of course, Alabama is traditionally loaded at the running back position under Nick Saban, so how quickly Sanders works his way into the gameplan in Tuscaloosa remains to be seen. But odds are the nation’s second-ranked prospect will be a workhorse for the Crimson Tide soon enough.
Mark Richt has officially added a very experienced player as part of his extended Class of 2019.
Late last week, it was confirmed that Auburn transfer Asa Martin would be taking an official visit to Miami this past weekend. Martin had stated that the Hurricanes, specifically running backs coach Thomas Brown, reached out to him not long after his Dec. 8 social media announcement that he would be transferring from Auburn.
A week and a half after that announcement, The U had one of their own as the Hurricanes confirmed that the running back has been added to its football roster.
Martin played in five games this season, although the original plan was to play in no more than four so he could take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule that would’ve saved him a season of eligibility. However, Martin’s mother alleged that the Auburn coaching staff essentially lost track of how many games in which her son had played.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Martin will have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season as he moves on to another FBS school. If Martin had been able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and remained at Auburn — the participation chart kerfuffle was the impetus for the transfer — he would’ve had four years of eligibility left and could’ve played in 2019.
A four-star member of AU’s 2018 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 9 running back in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Alabama. In the five games in which he played as a true freshman, Martin ran for 57 yards on 13 carries and added another 36 yards on a pair of receptions.
Another solid recruiting class at Ohio State received a big boost Wednesday afternoon. Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison announced his commitment to the Buckeyes to become the new crown jewel of the first recruiting class of a new era in Columbus.
Harrison chose Ohio State over Michigan in what was likely a two-team race for his commitment, although Penn State was at least on the radar too. To some, Michigan was looking like a favorite to secure the commitment of Harrison lately as the Buckeyes were undergoing a coaching change this offseason while Michigan has been working on a recruiting class that could be the best in the Big Ten this recruiting cycle. But Harrison choosing to stay in state will instead give Ohio State’s recruiting class a nice lift in the team rankings.
Harrison is rated as the top strongside defensive end in the nation and the top recruit in the state of Ohio, according to his Rivals profile. Harrison is also the nation’s 14th overall recruit according to the recruiting service’s rankings for the Class of 2019. It was a nice addition considering Ohio State lost a quarterback recruit to Georgia and had a defensive back flip a decision to Alabama earlier in the day.
This was a signing that was expected to lean in Ohio State’s favor with Harrison being such a highly rated recruit from within the state of Ohio. Despite a strong effort from Michigan on the recruiting trail, Harrison choosing to stay home to play for the Buckeyes was likely to be expected. It is also a good signing for new Ohio State head coach Ryan Day as the transition from Urban Meyer is officially underway. The coaching change in Columbus brought some questions about the stranglehold Ohio State could have in recruiting within the Big Ten, so the addition of Harrison will help ease some of those mild concerns in Columbus. Ohio State is still set to sign a high-quality recruiting class to add to its deep roster of talent already in the program. It would not have been the end of the world if Harrison had signed with Michigan, but it certainly is better to have Day land Harrison’s commitment rather than lose him to the Wolverines in his first recruiting class in Columbus.
If there was any doubt about which college football program has a pipeline at Lakeland High School in Florida, the Florida Gators put that to rest with a trio of commitment announcements Wednesday morning. At a press conference sitting side-by-side, four-star recruits Deyavie Hammond, Lloyd Summerall, and Keon Zipper each declared their commitment to the Gators. The news was well-received by Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who broke out his broom on Twitter and Zimmer gave Florida a clean sweep of Lakeland’s latest top recruits.
The importance of having an established connection at Lakeland has not been overlooked by Mullen. The school has produced a handful of top players in recruiting over the years including Mike Pouncey and Maurkice Pouncey, Ahmad Black, and former XFL standout Rod Smart. Mullen clearly made it a point to create a relationship with the high school as he looks to build Florida back to being the SEC contending program they once were. Seizing in-state talent is always key for the power programs in the state of Florida. All three players making their announcements chose Florida over Miami and other programs as well.
Hammond will provide some good quality depth on the offensive line and Summerall should add the same beef to the defensive line. Summerall made waves recently in the recruiting world when a photo of his father dressed in full Florida uniform was making the rounds. Maybe the recruiting strategy helped seal the deal for Mullen and Florida. Zipper, a tight end, will potentially be a reliable asset in the passing game as Mullen continues to mold the program to his vision.
Florida may not have a five-star player at this point in time, but Mullen is adding plenty of four-star prospects to improve the quality of players on the roster at a variety of positions.