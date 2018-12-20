Affidavit accuses Kansas RB Pooka Williams of punching woman, grabbing her by throat

Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams was arrested earlier in December for suspicion of an alleged assault. According to details on an arrest affidavit in a district court, the alleged victim claims Williams punched an 18-year old woman and grabbed her by the throat, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

The incident allegedly involving Williams occurred on Dec. 5. A university police officer interviewed an 18-year old woman, the alleged victim, the following morning. According to the alleged victim, Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat at an apartment. According to the affidavit, the woman had bruises on her arms and her side and text messages claiming Williams admitted to punching her were presented by the woman.

When questioned about the incident, Williams admitted to pushing the alleged victim, but not punching. Williams has since pleaded not guilty in district court to a misdemeanor charge filed against him. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 9.

Kansas suspended Williams earlier this month following an arrest on one count of suspicion of domestic battery. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and earned first-team All-Big 12 status and was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

