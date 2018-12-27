Dexter Lawrence’s suspension upheld, will miss Clemson’s playoff game

And there you have it.
Christmas Eve, reports emerged that three Clemson football players, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength, and will be suspended for the Cotton Bowl. Meeting with the media for the first time since the news broke, and as he awaited the results of the test of his B sample, Lawrence claimed earlier Thursday that he had no idea how the substance showed up in the NCAA-administered drug test.
Thursday night, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement that the university received confirmation that the suspensions have been upheld. That means that Lawrence, as well as tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, will be unavailable for Saturday’s playoff game against Notre Dame.
Radakovich added that “[t]he athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals.”
Should the university opt to appeal the decisions to the NCAA, it wouldn’t impact Saturday’s game; rather, it would be with an eye toward the national championship game next month should the Tigers get past the Fighting Irish.
Lawrence is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, although his absence will be somewhat mitigated by the fact that Clemson’s line is the deepest and most talented in the country. Galloway and Giella have played sparingly or not at all during their time with the Tigers.
It turns out last year’s Orange Bowl triumph was just the beginning for Wisconsin. And Miami too.
The Badgers ran over, around, and very much through a lackluster Hurricanes squad 35-3 on Thursday night in the Pinstripe Bowl to take a bit of momentum into the long offseason and throw a huge number of questions the way of their familiar postseason opponent.
To nobody’s surprise, Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor was superb. Even against a pretty stellar run defense and stout front-seven, the sophomore ran for 205 yards and a touchdown as the focal point for the Wisconsin offense. The tailback will be the first to give credit to his offensive line and the performance was certainly a masterclass in leaning on an opposing defensive line and wearing them out as the game went on.
Make no mistake, the score could have been a lot worse as the Badgers dominated from start to finish and left more than a few scoring opportunities on the field. Jack Coan didn’t need to do too much at quarterback filling in for Alex Hornibrook and wound up throwing just 11 passes, completing six for 73 yards and a touchdown (running for another too) while also tossing a pick. Senior Taiwain Deal found the end zone late as well.
Speaking of interceptions, while this was no Cheez-It Bowl in terms of quarterback play, it wasn’t too far off for the Canes. Senior Malik Rosier started and completed eight passes — five to his own team and three to the other one (he also had a hand in on a fumbled handoff). Eventually he was replaced by N’Kosi Perry, who didn’t start after posting a lewd video on social media but came in to throw five passes for two yards and an interception.
Rosier did run for 90 yards (including a 62 yard scamper) but it was otherwise more of the same rough going on the offensive side of the ball for Miami.
That will lead to increasing scrutiny for head coach Mark Richt as his team enters a crucial offseason. The program began the year in the top 15 of the polls with plenty of high expectations to contend with Clemson in the ACC but will wind up 7-6 on the season and facing questions about personnel, scheme and coaching staff going forward.
While 2018 was also a bit disappointing for Wisconsin after entering with College Football Playoff hopes, at least they can take solace in ending things on the right note with the program’s fifth straight bowl win. The Badgers, like they did last year, made this one look pretty easy in the process too.
One of the available quarterbacks in college football’s free-agent pool is no longer available.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Alex Delton announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UTEP. The move comes three weeks after Delton announced his decision to transfer from Kansas State.
UTEP is coached by former K-State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel.
As Delton will join Dimel’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Miners in 2019. The upcoming season will the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played. The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan. He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.
Miami had taken just one offensive snap in this year’s postseason appearance… and found themselves in a 14-0 hole.
Luckily for the Hurricanes though, their defense regrouped and the team only trails 14-3 to Wisconsin as a low-scoring Pinstripe Bowl hit halftime in the Bronx.
The Badgers’ initial score came off their opening drive as they hit the easy button on a six play, 65 yard effort before QB Jack Coan hit Kendric Pryor over the middle for a 35 yard touchdown. An interception and run back the defense on the ensuing possession then setup Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor going the other way for a short scoring run. The tailback wound up with 107 yards by the midway mark in the contest, looking much better than expected against a pretty stout UM defense.
Of course, it helped that Wisconsin had several short fields to work with thanks to the back end of their own defense going full ball hawk against Malik Rosier. The senior, playing in place of previous starter N’Kosi Perry, threw a pair of ill-advised interceptions and also saw one of his handoffs turn into a fumble. The signal-caller did have a few bright spots, taking off for a 62 yard run and winding up with 90 yards rushing all told.
Things could certainly still be worse for Mark Richt’s squad as Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a pair of makeable field goals and the score remains somewhat manageable. Still, there was a lot of people who thought that Miami wouldn’t really get up for a cold weather game against an opponent they’ve seen plenty of recently but neither side will go into the second half all that thrilled with what went on early up at Yankee Stadium.
Another day, another star player is sidelining himself for his school’s postseason game.
Following Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game earlier this month, Deandre Baker told reporters that he intended to play in UGA’s bowl game even as he’s leaving Athens for the NFL draft after exhausting his eligibility. With a date with Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl fast approaching, however, Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday that Baker has reversed course and will not play in the New Year’s Six game.
Baker did make the trip to the New Orleans for the game with the rest of the team.
One of the top cover-corners in the country, Baker took home the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He’s widely expected to be one of the first corners off the board in the April NFL draft.