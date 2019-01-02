Florida’s Vosean Joseph, Jordan Scarlett declare for draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, Penn State’s not the only Power Five school to see its roster take a one-two draft punch.

Wednesday afternoon, linebacker Vosean Joseph used Twitter to announce he has decided to leave Florida early and is declaring for the April NFL draft. Less than an hour later, teammate and running back Jordan Scarlett made the same decision, only his announcement came via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram #ForeverFlorida 🖤 A post shared by Jordan Scarlett (@scarletfever25) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:06am PST

After leading the Gators in rushing in 2016 (889 yards), Scarlett was one of a handful of UF players suspended for the entire 2017 season in connection to a credit card scandal. The back returned in 2018 and was second on the team in rushing with 717 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are third.

In 2018, Joseph led the Gators in tackles with 87.

Joseph and Scarlett become the fourth and fifth players to leave the UF program early for the draft since the regular season ended, joining defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (HERE), defensive end Jachai Polite (HERE) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor.