PHOTOS: Jalen Hurts first stop on his transfer tour? Maryland with ex-Tide OC

That didn’t take long.

Less than 48 hours after reports first surfaced that Alabama QB Jalen Hurts had put his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the Crimson Tide starter has been spotted out and about on what can only be termed a “transfer tour” of official visits. The graduate transfer, who might be the most accomplished player to change schools in some time in 2019 after a 26-2 record as a starter in Tuscaloosa, was spotted by several people at Maryland on Friday evening at the Terps basketball game against Indiana.

Naturally the signal-caller was checking out College Park with former Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who is now the head coach of the program.

Jalen Hurts and Mike Locksley pic.twitter.com/7cLXQlk4Vj — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) January 11, 2019

Jalen Hurts looks right at home with Locks at the @TerrapinHoops game tonight. 👀🔒 📷: @ajonesi pic.twitter.com/rzAvv9irAK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 11, 2019

This figures to be one of several stops for Hurts, who has drawn plenty of interest over recent months as it looked increasingly likely he would transfer following Tua Tagovailoa’s ascent into the starting role at Alabama. Miami, with ex-Alabama QB coach Dan Enos, Oklahoma and even Auburn have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Hurts.