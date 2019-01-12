Report: Texas QB transfer Cameron Rising to visit Utah

One of the two Texas quarterbacks whose name was entered into the NCAA’s transfer database last month is getting about the business of finding a new college football home.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Cameron Rising will take an official visit to Utah this weekend. If Rising were to ultimately end up with the Utes, or any other FBS program for that matter, he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Rising would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season. Incumbent starter Tyler Huntley will be a senior and in his last season of eligibility, meaning the Utes’ job will very likely open up the season after next.

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The other Longhorn quarterback who put his name into the transfer portal in December, Casey Thompson, was a four-star 2018 signee as well.