Report: Texas QB transfer Cameron Rising to visit Utah

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
One of the two Texas quarterbacks whose name was entered into the NCAA’s transfer database last month is getting about the business of finding a new college football home.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Cameron Rising will take an official visit to Utah this weekend. If Rising were to ultimately end up with the Utes, or any other FBS program for that matter, he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Rising would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season. Incumbent starter Tyler Huntley will be a senior and in his last season of eligibility, meaning the Utes’ job will very likely open up the season after next.

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The other Longhorn quarterback who put his name into the transfer portal in December, Casey Thompson, was a four-star 2018 signee as well.

Man who allegedly sent racist letter to then-A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a University of Texas grad

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
RIP, comments section/Twitter feed.

But first, the back story.

On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA to open the 2017 season, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to then-Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.

“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”

“Or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.

Fast-forward to Friday, and, the Houston Chronicle reported, police identified the man who had been sending threatening and disturbing letters to a Houston socialite, Carolyn Farb, for more than 30 years as the same man who sent the letter to the Sumlins’ house in 2017.  In November, 60-year-old Robin Chiswell was charged with felony stalking in connection to the letters sent to Farb.

During the course of the investigation that led to that charge, Chiswell was connected to the Sumlin letter.  From the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

During questioning for a separate stalking investigation, Robin Chiswell, a Houston resident, provided information that investigators believe linked him with the Sumlin letter, Val Zuniga, Chiswell’s defense attorney, said.

“During the investigation, the issue about the Sumlin letter came up and the responses by the defendant led the investigators to identify him as the primary suspect in that case,” he said.

The kicker?  According to the Eagle, Chiswell is a 1983 University of Texas graduate.

OK.  Cool.  Hook ’em.

No charges have been filed in connection to the letter sent to Sumlin, although that could change at a later date.

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray arrested for being drunk in public

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
If we still had the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker (we don’t), it’d be time to set that bad boy back to double zeroes.

According to al.com, Alabama’s LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday and charged with one count of public intoxication.  The arrest was made by deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, although no details of what led up to the arrest have been released.

As of this posting, the UA football program has not publicly addressed the off-field development.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Ray was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Alabama; and the No. 28 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only four signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were ranked higher than Ray.

After being limited to six games as a true freshman because of a foot injury, Ray played in all 15 games this past season.  Heading into the offseason, Ray is viewed as a likely starter in 2019.

National champ Clemson to visit White House Jan. 14

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 11:41 AM EST
That certainly didn’t take long.

Last Monday, Clemson took Alabama to the woodshed in claiming its second national championship the past three seasons. The next day, President Donald Trump extended a formal invitation to the Tigers to visit the White House.

Friday, and even as the government shutdown rolls along, the POTUS confirmed that Clemson will visit the White House exactly one week after winning the College Football Playoff title game.

There’s been no official word from Clemson on the development.

This will mark the Tigers’ second trek to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump sitting in the Oval Office as the 2016 team, which beat the Crimson Tide in that year’s championship game, accepted the invitation and visited Washington D.C. in June of 2017.

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly continue transfer tour at Miami

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 9:49 AM EST
And so it begins. And continues.

After months worth of speculation, it was confirmed earlier this week that Jalen Hurts‘s name has been entered into the NCAA transfer database, signaling that the quarterback is indeed looking to move on from Alabama. Friday, multiple media outlets were reporting that Hurts will take visits to both Maryland and Miami this weekend.

There was visual evidence of Hurts’ visit to the Terps as he took in a hoops game Friday night. The visit to Maryland is expected to extend into Saturday, with a trip to Miami reportedly in the offing for Sunday.

Both of the first two visits feature connections to Hurts’ time with the Crimson Tide.

Mike Locksley, Maryland’s new head coach, spent three years at Alabama, the last as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Dan Enos, named as Miami’s offensive coordinator Friday, was Alabama’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and had reportedly developed a very good relationship with Hurts.

In addition to those two schools, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, among others, are viewed as potential transfer destinations.

Given his experience and success at this level, Hurts, who graduated from UA last month and will be eligible immediately regardless of where he lands, being a sought-after commodity on the free-agent market is not exactly a surprise.

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.