Mizzou promotes Garrick McGee to full-time assistant coaching role

Although the exact title is still to be determined, Garrick McGee is getting a promotion to a full-time coaching role on the Missouri football staff under head coach Barry Odom. Missouri announced the promotion Thursday afternoon amid other staff news.

“I’m really pleased and excited to be able to retain Garrick as part of our staff,” Odom said in a released statement. “He is very deserving of this opportunity, as he’s proven himself all throughout his career to be an outstanding coach and mentor of young men. The work he did with our staff last season was clearly impactful, and I thought it was really impressive with how seamless his transition was back to coaching when we asked him to take over our tight ends for the bowl game. Garrick is going to be a great addition to our offensive staff, and I am pleased to keep him and his wife Tiffany and sons as part of our Mizzou family. Garrick had some other opportunities on the table, so keeping him here at Mizzou was important.”

McGee joined the Missouri football staff in 2018 as a senior offensive analyst after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive coordinator at Illinois. McGee had been an associate head coach and offensive coordinator for Louisville for two years after spending two seasons as the head coach at UAB from 2012 and 2013. McGee was elevated to an interim role as tight ends coach at Missouri for the Liberty Bowl. It is possible he will retain that role, but that will be determined at a later date.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed Missouri had added David Gibbs, a former Texas Tech defensive coordinator, as a defensive assistant. Like McGee, the exact role for Gibbs is still to be determined.

