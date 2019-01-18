Getty Images

Miami makes addition of Ohio State transfer Tate Martell official

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Now it’s officially official.

Very early Wednesday morning, Martell took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer to Miami.  Two days later, his new school confirmed through the same social-media service the Ohio State transfer quarterback’s arrival.

The move comes a week and a day after reports first surfaced that Martell’s name was in the NCAA transfer database.

Martell has retained a lawyer and will be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.  That attorney, Travis Leach out of Arizona, confirmed to the Toledo Blade earlier this week that the coaching change at OSU will be a part of his “throw it against the wall and see what sticks” strategy.

“That definitely is part of it,” Leach told the Blade when asked about the turnover at Martell’s former school. “You try to throw as much against the wall as you can. I think the fact that there were some circumstances that happened, some personality clashes at the school — we want to be fair to everyone involved. That’s the approach we’re going to go down.”

If the redshirt freshman Martell wins the appeal for a waiver, he would eligible to play in 2019 and would compete with N’Kosi Perry, the returning favorite, and Jarren Williams, among others, for the starting job.  If he loses the appeal, he would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020 that he can use.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Northern Illinois confirms Baltimore Ravens RBs coach Thomas Hammock as new head coach

Associated Press
By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
A familiar face has been handed the reins of the Northern Illinois football program.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, NIU confirmed Friday that it has hired Thomas Hammock as its new head football coach.  Hammock, who played his college football for the Huskies, replaces Rod Carey, who left late last week to take the same job at Temple.

The past five seasons, Hammock served as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

“This is a huge hire,” said athletic director Sean T. Frazier in a statement. “To be able to bring back a part of our tradition, particularly from the Novak era, and really unite all of our Huskies, and quite frankly, have someone who’s iconic in our history books, is fantastic. I’ve known Thomas for a while, even before coming to NIU. He’s always talked about NIU, The Hard Way, the tradition, the hard work, and the grit. All those things make it special to make this hire.”

Hammock began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin (2003-04) before returning to his alma mater as running backs coach for two seasons (2005-06).  He then moved on to the same position at Minnesota (2007-10) and Wisconsin (2011-13).

With the Gophers, Hammock served as co-offensive coordinator his final season there; with the Badgers, he held the title of assistant head coach as well.

“I can’t describe it,” Hammock said about taking over at his alma mater. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to have the opportunity to come home to a place that I love, to the school that has meant so much to me. I can’t wait to get started with the players and have a chance to put a product on the field that the alumni and fans will be proud of.

With Hammock’s hiring, every head job at the FBS level has been filled.

Two hires complete Manny Diaz’s first Miami staff


By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Nearly three weeks after returning to Miami, Manny Diaz has put the finishing touches on his first Hurricanes coaching staff.

The U confirmed Friday the hirings of Taylor Stubblefield and Stephen Field as the final two additions to Diaz’s 10-man on-field staff.  Stubblefield will coach wide receivers, while Field will handle tight ends.

Stubblefield, who played his college football at Purdue, spent the past two seasons as the receivers coach at Air Force.  Field, who was a graduate assistant with the Hurricanes in 2007-08, was recently hired as the recruiting director at Louisville before returning to The U.  He served in the same role at Oregon last season.

“We’re excited to welcome these coaches to the Miami family,” the new head coach said in a statement. “Taylor was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as a college receiver and he boasts a terrific track record coaching that position. He also has strong ties to our offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, which is significant as we begin to build and shape our offense.

“Stephen is an outstanding coach who has had great success at both the college and high school levels. He is a proven recruiter on a national scale, and also has strong ties to The U and to South Florida. They will both be excellent additions to our staff.”

After replacing the retired Mark Richt, Diaz swept out the entire offensive coaching staff and brought in all new assistants on that side of the ball, including Enos as offensive coordinator.

Tennessee expected to be new home for Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs


By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Deangelo Gibbs may be leaving Georgia, but, as it turns out, he likely isn’t leaving the SEC East.

Citing sources close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that, “barring unforeseen circumstances,” Gibbs will be enrolling at Tennessee Friday and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Volunteers.  The website notes that “Friday is the final day to add classes for the spring semester at Tennessee.”

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Gibbs will have to sit out the 2019 season.  Beginning in 2020, he would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2017 recruiting class, Gibbs was rated as the No. 4 safety in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Gibbs missed most of the last half of the 2017 regular season as well as UGA’s run to the national championship game because of unspecified issues. He also didn’t participate in spring practice last year as he wasn’t enrolled in classes, although he returned to the university in mid-May and enrolled in summer classes.

This past season, Gibbs, the cousin of current Vols safety Nigel Warrior, played in seven games for the Bulldogs.

Kyler Murray gives Oklahoma back-to-back Manning Award winners


By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Despite leaving for the NFL (or MLB), Kyler Murray is still bringing home some collegiate hardware.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Murray has been named as the winner of the 2018 Manning Award. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

Murray is the second straight Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma to claim the honor, joining 2017 winner and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

“Week-in and week-out, Kyler Murray made highlight reel plays for one of the best teams in the country,” said Archie Manning. “For the Sooners to lose Baker Mayfield and still make the College Football Playoff shows just how tough and talented he really is. Kyler proved to be a great leader and exceptional athlete and passer worthy of recognition as the top quarterback in the country this year.

“The Manning family is pleased to be able to recognize Kyler thanks to the generous and ongoing support of the Sugar Bowl Committee. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

The other 10 finalists for this year’s award appear below:

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame
Jake Fromm, So., Georgia
Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State
Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia
D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston
Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson
Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri
McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF
Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State
Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama