North Texas player who pulled off fake fair catch for TD leaving football for firefighting

The player responsible for one of the wildest plays of the 2018 college football station has decided to walk away from the sport, albeit for not one of the handful of usual reasons.

North Texas redshirt sophomore Keegan Brewer confirmed to FOX4News.com that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility in order to embark — or continue embarking — on a career in firefighting. Brewer, a walk-on wide receiver with the Mean Green after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas, has two years of eligibility that he’s leaving on the table.

Brewer has already attended the fire academy, and now plans on going to work with the Frisco (Tex.) Fire Department.

“With me graduating in May, I had to make a decision whether I was going to stay or [go],” he said. “But as a walk-on, it was kind of an easy decision for me to go and actually become a part of the community and actually do what I want to do.”

Brewer’s football career may be over, but one play in particular, in a September game last season, will forever be remembered. From our post highlighting what was a brilliant trick play that Keegan acknowledged he had practiced a hundred times prior to pulling it off: