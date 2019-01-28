Ed Orgeron officially adds Saints staffer as new LSU assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In filling a hole on his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron didn’t have to leave the state of Louisiana to do so.

Monday, following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, LSU announced that Joe Brady has been hired as the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Brady will help wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph with that position group.

Brady will replace Jerry Sullivan, who announced earlier this offseason that he was retiring from the coaching profession.

The past two seasons, Brady has served as a staffer for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

“Joe is energetic and innovative,” Orgeron said in a statement. “He spent the past two seasons working with Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints and he brings to our staff extensive knowledge of the RPO game. He’s an outstanding coach that will be a tremendous asset to our football team.”

Prior to his time with the Saints, Brady was a graduate assistant at Penn State. He began his coaching career at his alma mater William & Mary, where he spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as linebackers coach.