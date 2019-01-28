UCF QB McKenzie Milton released from hospital after fifth surgery on right knee

With all of the quarterback transfer news flooding the headlines this past month, it might have been easy to forget that UCF has their own little offseason quarterback story to pay attention to. After completing his fifth surgery to repair damage to his right knee from the regular season finale last fall, McKenzie Milton has been released from the hospital and is now beginning the arduous rehab process.

Milton’s mother shared the latest update on Milton’s progress on Sunday via Twitter, saying the star UCF quarterback was being released from the hospital after a successful surgical procedure.

Milton's latest surgery was to focus on improving nerve activity in the right knee. It still remains unknown when or if Milton will return to play for the Knights in 2019, although Milton is clearly not ready to suggest it to be off the table.

Milton’s latest surgery was to focus on improving nerve activity in the right knee. It still remains unknown when or if Milton will return to play for the Knights in 2019, although Milton is clearly not ready to suggest it to be off the table. Perhaps to play it as safe as possible, UCF is already embracing the possibility of not having Milton back for the 2019 season. During this offseason, UCF added former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to the roster via transfer. Wimbush is a graduate transfer, which makes him available to play right away this fall. If Milton is not able to be a part of the plan for UCF this season, Wimbush would likely take over as the starting quarterback.

Milton has passed for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns in his past three years at UCF, including the last two seasons as the starting quarterback without losing a single game. Milton has finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting each of the past two seasons and will be difficult to replace in terms of productivity for UCF’s offense. Although the rehab process for him will certainly keep him out of action this spring, there could still be a chance a rehabbing Milton potentially gets on the field in the fall, even if late in the year or for a bowl game.

