Maryland pulls in transfers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech

It’s been a good day on the Power Five transfer front for Mike Locksley and Maryland.

First, it is being reported that wide receiver Sean Savoy, who transferred from Virginia Tech in November of last year, has decided to transfer to Maryland. A short time later, Ohio State confirmed that linebacker Keandre Jones had decided to transfer from the Buckeyes; it was subsequently confirmed that he too will move on to the Terrapins.

Both Jones and Savoy are already enrolled in classes at U-M. It’s believed that both players will have to sit out the 2019 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although 247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s unclear if Jones will graduate from Ohio State, thus allowing him to play next season as a grad transfer, or will have to sit next season as a typical transfer student.”

Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman for the Hokies, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories that season.

This past season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played in 2018.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.

Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams.