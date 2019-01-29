Maryland pulls in transfers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech

It’s been a good day on the Power Five transfer front for Mike Locksley and Maryland.
First, it is being reported that wide receiver Sean Savoy, who transferred from Virginia Tech in November of last year, has decided to transfer to Maryland. A short time later, Ohio State confirmed that linebacker Keandre Jones had decided to transfer from the Buckeyes; it was subsequently confirmed that he too will move on to the Terrapins.
Both Jones and Savoy are already enrolled in classes at U-M. It’s believed that both players will have to sit out the 2019 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although 247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s unclear if Jones will graduate from Ohio State, thus allowing him to play next season as a grad transfer, or will have to sit next season as a typical transfer student.”
Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman for the Hokies, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories that season.
This past season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played in 2018.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.
Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams.
In June of 2015, T.J. McCoy transferred from North Carolina State to Florida to be closer to his ailing father. Nearly four years later, he’s heading back to the ACC once again.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, McCoy announced that he has decided to transfer from Florida to finish out his playing career elsewhere. As it turns out, that elsewhere is Louisville, with the offensive lineman confirming that, “after meeting with [first-year head coach Scott] Satterfield and [offensive coordinator Dwayne] Ledford and witnessing their passion and commitment to building players and the program,” he has decided to move on to the Cardinals.
Coming to the ACC school as a graduate transfer, McCoy will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be the redshirt junior’s final year of eligibility.
McCoy was a three-star member of NC State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 21 center in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, McCoy played in nine games in 2016, starting the final four games of that season at center; he then started nine games at the same position in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury.
With new head coach Dan Mullen in charge, McCoy lost his starting job and played in just four games this past season.
Over the last couple of weeks, Miami has been on the receiving end of some personnel help. Monday, the personnel tables were turned a bit (again).
The U has confirmed that it has granted Jason Muñoz a release from his National Letter of Intent. The 2019 prospect had just signed with the Hurricanes last month, but the coaching change — Mark Richt retiring, replaced by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz — led the university to release the defensive lineman from the commitment.
Not long after, Muñoz took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to Syracuse and will (presumably) play his college football for the Orange.
Because Muñoz didn’t attend classes at Miami, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2019.
Muñoz was a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. That same recruiting website had him as the No. 58 strongside defensive end in the country.
In filling a hole on his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron didn’t have to leave the state of Louisiana to do so.
Monday, following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, LSU announced that Joe Brady has been hired as the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Brady will help wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph with that position group.
Brady will replace Jerry Sullivan, who announced earlier this offseason that he was retiring from the coaching profession.
The past two seasons, Brady has served as a staffer for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
“Joe is energetic and innovative,” Orgeron said in a statement. “He spent the past two seasons working with Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints and he brings to our staff extensive knowledge of the RPO game. He’s an outstanding coach that will be a tremendous asset to our football team.”
Prior to his time with the Saints, Brady was a graduate assistant at Penn State. He began his coaching career at his alma mater William & Mary, where he spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as linebackers coach.
After losing an assistant coach to a job in the NFL, Mississippi State has announced the addition of former Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson takes over the same role as wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs after two seasons in the same role with the Oregon Ducks.
“Michael will be an incredible asset to our coaching staff,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said in a released statement. “He’s coached some of the best players in the NFL and has offensive coordinator experience at both the college and professional levels. His wide receiver group broke records last year at Oregon. He understands technique and getting the most out of his players. He also is an outstanding recruiter and knows what it takes to build and maintain relationships at this level. He is going to make an immediate impact on our program.”
Johnson has spent his entire coaching career in either the NFL or the Pac-12 with the exception of three seasons as the head coach of The King’s Academy in California, where he coached his son. His son, Michael Johnson Jr., signed with Penn State last December. It is worth a reminder that Moorhead was an offensive coordinator at Penn State prior to taking the Mississippi State head coaching job prior to last season, and Mississippi State was among the schools to extend an offer for a scholarship.
Johnson’s previous coaching stops have included stints with Oregon, UCLA, and Oregon State at the college level and with the San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
Johnson replaces Luke Getsy, who returned to the Green Bay Packers after originally leaving the Packers for a role at Mississippi State under Moorhead.