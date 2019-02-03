Florida State dismisses quarterback Deondre Francois

The on-again, off-again saga of Deondre Francois at Florida State has officially come to an end.
In a surprise announcement on Super Bowl Sunday, the Seminoles announced that their one-time starting quarterback has been dismissed from the team.
“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”
While there were no news reports indicating the reason for the signal-caller’s departure, those in the Sunshine state didn’t need long to find a likely reason for his quick exit from the program.
Francois burst onto the scene for FSU, winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 and looking like the next big-time quarterback for the program after Jameis Winston’s departure not long before. However Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama to open the 2017 campaign and never quite got back to the level he was early on while dealing with a number of coaching changes. Back in December he explored both transferring out of Tallahassee and potentially even declaring for the NFL draft but eventually returned to FSU for what was supposed to be his final season.
Off the field concerns have also been a big part of Francois story with the ‘Noles and probably contributed to Taggart’s quick dismissal at the first sign of any potential issues. The quarterback was suspected by police of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute back in April of 2018 and this isn’t the first time he has been connected to domestic violence either after he was ultimately cleared in an incident last January.
The news likely hands the starting job under center at FSU in 2019 to quarterback James Blackman, who was reportedly considering a transfer last month but seems to be sticking around the program.
It is Super Bowl Sunday and millions of football fans are no doubt excited about seeing the Los Angeles Rams taking on the New England Patriots down in Atlanta. Only a handful are able to take in the biggest sporting even in the country up close and in person at Mercedes Benz Stadium however.
Thanks to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Tigers equipment manager David Saville is one of those lucky few. In case you missed it earlier in the week, check out the way the tickets were handed out after a late workout on Wednesday:
“You do so much for this team, the joy you bring every day, the perspective, how hard you work — you’re one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Swinney said. “We all love you. So we’ve got a special gift for you. I don’t know if you’re interested. I know you’re busy, but the NFL has presented you with two tickets to the Super Bowl this year.”
What a great moment for Saville and a move that is not surprising at all from somebody like Swinney.
While down in Atlanta on Sunday, the Clemson super fan will also have the opportunity to check out former Tiger Dwayne Allen try to win the Lombardi Trophy as a tight end with the Patriots too.
Not only won’t Marquez Ezzard be leaving the conference in which he began his collegiate playing career, he won’t even be leaving the division.
Exactly 10 days ago, Miami confirmed that Ezzard had decided to transfer out of first-year head coach Manny Diaz’s football program. Saturday, the wide receiver took to Twitter to announce that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Georgia Tech.
The former Georgia high schooler will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA and ACC transfers rules. He would then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
Ezzard was a four-star 2018 signee who played in three games as a true freshman, catching two passes for 24 yards during his brief stint with the Hurricanes.
It’s been a rough week in Columbia for just about anybody associated with Missouri.
First the NCAA came down hard on the football program and slapped a bowl ban on the Tigers. As a result, head coach Barry Odom confirmed that several Mizzou seniors were already contracted by other schools trying to get them to transfer and play right away at another place. Oh, and all this is happening just before the second signing day in the sport as the staff tries to close out recruiting the class of 2019.
But wait, there is sadly more on the financial front for the program to absorb as they will see a 1% hit to the football budget and the loss of millions from the SEC distribution should the school’s appeal ultimately fail.
“It’d be a fairly significant impact,” Missouri’s deputy athletics director and chief financial officer Tim Hickman told The Columbia Missourian. “It would be about 7 or 8 percent of our budget. It’s not this coming fiscal year; it’d be that same 2019-20 year. But that’s definitely something we’ll have to plan ahead for.”
We’ve already seen this in practice this past fiscal year as Ole Miss saw their conference distribution dip by $7.1 million — dropping the Rebels some $10 million behind a few of their SEC peers when it came time for the league office to cut checks. While Mizzou will be able to get a portion of those millions back — the conference distributes half of the share to other schools and puts the other half in escrow for five years — that’s still a rather significant figure for an athletic department that has operated in the red the past few years.
Arizona is adding a bit of MACtion to their coaching staff in hopes of jump-starting a turnaround in 2019.
The Wildcats announced on Saturday morning that former Ball State assistant Kyle DeVan would become the program’s new offensive line coach.
“Our entire staff is excited to have Kyle joining the program,” Sumlin said. “His experience in the game at the highest levels, dedication to fundamentals, personal values and overall passion for football are going to make impactful addition to our program.”
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue my growth in this profession with Coach Sumlin and be a part of what he is building at Arizona,” DeVan said. “To be in the Pac-12 is a thrill. My family and I can’t wait to be a part of the Tucson community and the UA family.”
DeVan is a Pac-12 alum having played at Oregon State and started 38 games on the offensive line for the Beavers before spending five seasons in the NFL. He got his coaching career started at OSU and USC as a graduate assistant before moving on to a short stint with the Saints. That gave way to his tenure at Ball State the past three seasons before heading West to Tucson.