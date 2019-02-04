Dismissed FSU QB Deondre Francois enters NCAA transfer portal

File this one under expected news headlines. After being dismissed by the Florida State football program over the weekend, quarterback Deondre Francois has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Francois was dismissed by Florida State on Saturday, a day after video of an alleged act of domestic violence by Francois was shared by his girlfriend on Instagram. No longer able to rely on playing at Florida State, Francois will hope to be able to find a program ready to open the doors for him within their program amid this controversial exit from the Seminoles. Of course, Francois has more red flags with his off-field issues beyond this latest question mark.
By having his name in the transfer portal, Francois can now explore all of his potential transfer options before committing to a new destination. He could also choose to pull his name from the transfer portal and remain at Florida State, where he remains enrolled.
Francois played in 11 games for Florida State last season, passing for 2,731 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has already played three seasons of college football and has two years to play one more season before his NCAA eligibility runs out. Francois would have to sit out the 2019 season if he does transfer to another FBS program. He would be eligible this fall if he transfers to a lower-division program.
Three New Hampshire football players are facing felony riot charges stemming from a fraternity party back on Jan. 26.
According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, a UNH football player was denied entry to a Sigma Alpha Epsilon party, left the house and then returned with two teammates, who proceeded to fight an undisclosed number of fraternity members.
“We didn’t receive a call on this. One of our officers happened to drive by the fraternity, and she saw a large number of people in the rear parking lot and in the front that appeared to be engaged in a fight,” according to Durham, N.H., Police Department deputy police chief Rene Kelley. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The three players charged are senior linebacker Quinlen Dean, sophomore linebacker Kyle Hamper and junior running back Jackson Housman. They were arrested on Friday, and each faces up to seven years in prison.
All three players remain on UNH’s online roster as of press time.
The three players have since been released on bail and are due in court on Feb. 14.
Patrick Cobbs is arguably the best running back in North Texas history, and now he’s in charge of training the next generation of Mean Green runners.
North Texas on Monday announced Cobbs as its new running backs coach. He’ll replace Tashard Choice, who left to become the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, his own alma mater.
“I’m very excited to bring Patrick Cobbs into our program as a running backs coach,” Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. “He has an incredible understanding of the position, but more than that, he has been coached by some of the best coaches in the game, and has developed a keen understanding of how to teach and communicate his knowledge. The fact that he is one of the best to ever play the position at North Texas and he had a successful NFL career, gives him the credentials that everyone in our running backs room will respect. He is the perfect candidate for this position and I can’t wait to get him started.”
Cobbs spent five seasons on the Mean Green roster, four of them resulting in Sun Belt championships. All told, he totaled 818 carries for 4,050 yards, the second most in program history and 36 touchdowns. He led the nation in 2003 with 1,860 rushing yards. An undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots, Cobbs spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 54 games with the club.
He had been the running backs coach at Ryan High School in Denton before taking the UNT job.
Cobbs inherits a running back room that returns all of its production from 2018. Rising senior Loren Easly rushed for 386 yards in four games before he was lost for the year to injury, and rising junior DeAndre Torey stepped in to rush for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.58 a pop. Rising junior Nic Smith also rushed for 363 yards and two scores last season.
Art Briles is on campus to interview for Southern Miss’ vacant offensive coordinator job, according to Patrick Magee of the Biloxi (Miss.) Sun-Herald.
The interview is the closest Briles has come to an American coaching job since his ouster as Baylor’s head coach in May of 2016. He was briefly hired and then quickly fired from an offensive coordinator job in the Canadian Football League in 2017, and has since taken a coaching job in Italy. In fact, he was so toxic as recently as 2017 that Lane Kiffin had to furiously way away a report that Briles had unofficially joined the Florida Atlantic staff as a consultant, when Kendal Briles was on staff as the Owls’ offensive coordinator.
However, close to three years have passed since his firing and the Southern Miss interview is evidence the tide may be turning toward the disgraced coach. The younger Briles has held jobs at three different FBS schools over the past three years, with Florida State paying up for his services earlier this winter. Hugh Freeze is back in the game at Liberty, where he works under another scandal-ridden figure in former Baylor AD Ian McCaw.
McCaw, by the way, believes Briles will be “largely exonerated.”
If and when that point ever arrives, the elder Briles would jump to the front of the line of coaching free agents because there’s never been any doubt about his coaching ability. He took Baylor from the Kansas of its day to back-to-back Big 12 champions. His teams led the nation in scoring for three straight years, and his 2013 team remains the highest-scoring team in the highest-scoring decade in college football history.
In fact, depending on how Monday’s reported interview goes, Briles may not even have to wait to be “largely exonerated” to get another job.
Signing Day 2.0 arrives Wednesday, and USC isn’t exactly sprinting toward the finish line.
The Trojans already witnessed 5-star Bru McCoy reverse out of Heritage Hall after two weeks on campus, and now they’ve lost a player who figured to profit from his departure after 4-star wideout Koy Moore announced his decommitment.
“My relationship with USC became strained with the coaching changes,” Moore wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account. “I enjoyed my time as a #FightOn commitment, I love USC but the recruitment is not up to my expectations. I would like to re-open my recruitment.”
Looking past what exactly Moore seems to be seeking in his college experience, Moore’s announcement is a shot across the bow of Clay Helton‘s attempted salvage of his tenure as the Trojans’ head coach. Tee Martin was USC’s most effective recruiter — and Moore’s lead recruiter — though his loss was mitigated by the promise of Kliff Kingsbury. Graham Harrell simply does not have the name-recognition of the last two Trojans offensive coordinators, and Helton isn’t enough to a draw to hold together the class by himself.
Moore is a member of the class of 2020, so his recruitment won’t affect the Trojans’ immediate prospects, but it’s still a sign that USC’s pitiful 2018 season seems to have gotten worse instead of better as the calendar flipped to 2019. USC will ink the No. 18 recruiting class on Wednesday according to the 247Sports composite rankings, its worst of the modern era, and it appears the next class won’t be any kinder.