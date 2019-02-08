Getty Images

Pair of one-time starting offensive linemen leave Tennessee

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
On National Signing Day Wednesday, Tennessee added a pair of five-star offensive linemen. A day later, that positional group officially saw some attrition.

Thursday night, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that a pair of linemen, Chance Hall and Drew Richmond, are no longer members of the UT football program.  Injury issues forced Hall to retire from the sport, while Richmond has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as he looks to finish out his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.

Hall started 13 games of the 16 games he played during the 2015-16 seasons, all at right tackle.  Knee surgery in August of 2016 sidelined Hall for the first half of the 2016 season, but he came back to start six games at the end of the year for the Vols.  As a true freshman the year before, Hall started the last seven games at right tackle for the Vols and was named Freshman All-American after the 2015 season.

A knee injury sidelined Hall for the entire 2017 season, although he did come back to play in eight games this past season as a redshirt junior.

Hall will remain on scholarship at UT, but won’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.

A four-star 2015 signee, Richmond, who was rumored to be leaving last month prior to Pruitt’s confirmation, started 25 games during his time on Rocky Top.  A dozen of those starts came at right tackle this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Richmond will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019.

“These guys have done a good job. They’ve done a good job since I’ve been here,” the head coach said according to the News Sentinel. “I can’t do nothing but wish them the best.”

In addition to Richmond, rising fifth-year senior Austin Smith has decided to transfer as well.  The linebacker has appeared in 23 games for the Vols, although just 10 of those appearances have come since his true freshman season in 2015.

Ohio State’s Gene Smith leaving playoff committee a year early, replaced by Iowa’s Gary Barta

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Ohio State’s coaching change has also triggered an unintended change to the committee that selects the playoff semifinalists.

In a surprise move Friday, the College Football Playoff announced that OSU athletic director Gene Smith is stepping down from his post as one of the 13 members of the selection committee.  Smith had served two years of his three-year term prior to the decision to step away.

In a statement, Smith pointed to Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes’ head football coach as the impetus for his departure.

“Serving on this committee has been an honor,” Smith said. “Contributing to this great sport is always a privilege, and I will miss the time with my colleagues. It is imperative for me to have 100% focus in helping our new coach with his transition at The Ohio State University this fall.”

With Smith out, he’ll be replaced by a fellow Big Ten athletic director, Iowa’s Gary Barta.

“Gene has been an invaluable member of our CFP selection committee,” executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “As a former football student-athlete, coach and now collegiate administrator, his influence is deeply appreciated. This is a significant time commitment, and we understand Gene’s need to focus on his primary responsibility on campus.”

“I’m delighted that Gary will be joining the committee. He is a highly respected leader in college football and I look forward to him becoming a member of the committee. I know Gary to be a person of excellent judgment and he’ll fit right in.”

Barta will be the fourth new selection committee member as the CFP announced last month three new members had been added — Terry MohajirGeneral Ray Odierno and R.C. Slocum.  Mohair is the current athletic director at Arkansas State, while Slocum is the former head coach at Texas A&M.  Odierno, who played college football at Army West Point, is a career military man who served as the Army Chief of Staff from 2011-15.

Below are the other nine members of the 2019 selection committee, along with when their respective terms expire:

  • Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (February 2020)
  • Former sportswriter Paola Boivin (February 2021)
  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione (February 2021)
  • Former head coach Ken Hatfield (February 2021)
  • Robert Morris University president Christopher Howard (February 2020)
  • College Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (February 2021)
  • Oregon athletic director/committee chair Rob Mullens (February 2020)
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury (February 2021)
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin (February 2021)

Clemson bumps co-OCs pay to $1 million in 2019

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
To the victors go the spoils — and the financial rewards for good measure.

Fresh off its second national championship in three years, Clemson announced Friday that its co-offensive coordinators, Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott (pictured), could both earn $1 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019.  That’s a not-so-insignificant bump up from the $850,000 they each earned in 2018.

Why the use of the word “could” in the preceding paragraph?  The Charleston Post & Courier explains:

The caveat of their new contracts is that they may elect to use part of the 17 percent raise for a split-dollar insurance plan. If they want to take the $1 million as salary, they certainly are able to do so. But in the event that they want to take Clemson up on its deferred compensation plan reserved for the upper-echelon of the university’s top employees, they can take any amount of that $150,000 raise and use it for those purposes.

Should both Elliott and Scott decide to eschew the deferred compensation route, it would give Tigers a trio of seven-figure coordinators on Dabo Swinney‘s coaching staff.  This past year, defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘ $2.2 million in compensation was second nationally to LSU’s Dave Aranda‘s $2.5 million.

Clemson is the second FBS coaching staff to employ three million-dollar coordinators, joining Michigan in 2017.  The Tigers are the only current program that can stake that claim.

Both Swinney and Venables are expected to have their current contracts addressed at some point this offseason.

Kentucky will reportedly lose DC Matt House to NFL

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Thursday it was reported that a pair of SEC defensive coordinators are expected to interview for the same NFL job.  A day later, a different NFL team has yet another coordinator from that conference in its sights.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Andy Reid is expected to poach Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House for a job on his Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.  Specifically, House would serve as Reid’s linebackers coach.

The Louisville Courier-Journal, however, reports that the “move has not been finalized and there is still a chance House stays in Lexington.”

House, who has previously worked on NFL staffs with the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-11) and Carolina Panthers (2012), has spent the past three seasons with the Wildcats, the last two as coordinator.  This past season, UK finished eighth nationally and third in the SEC in scoring defense at 16.3 points per game.

Dismissed Michigan RB O’Maury Samuels tweets he’s part of transfer pool

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Not surprisingly, a dismissed Power Five running back will attempt to ply his football wares elsewhere.

Michigan gave O’Maury Samuels the boot in mid-December after the true sophomore was arrested on a pair of charges, including one count of domestic violence.  Earlier this month, that domestic count was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of malicious destruction of property under $200.

With the legal issue nearly behind him — his record will be expunged if he successfully fulfills the terms of probation that will be set later this month — Samuels is now in the NCAA transfer database as he announced on Twitter his decision “to transfer from the University of Michigan to explore other opportunities to continue my education and play college football.”

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Samuels was rated as the No. 20 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Mexico.  He was the highest-rated of the three backs in U-M’s class that year.

This season, Samuels ran for 66 yards on 13 carries.  As a true freshman last year, he totaled 13 yards on eight carries.