After placing name in transfer database then withdrawing it, LSU’s Davin Cotton is back in the portal

Just when you thought he was out, it pulls him right back in.

Earlier this month, Davin Cotton opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a move away from LSU. Two days later, however, the defensive lineman, as is his right, opted to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Tigers.

A week later, though, Cotton has reportedly reentered the database.

LSU defensive lineman Davin Cotton has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source. Originally went into the portal Feb. 11, withdrew Feb. 13 and is now back in. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 21, 2019

A four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Cotton was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Cotton played in two games as a true freshman this past season.

Cotton is the second LSU defensive lineman to enter the database this week. Wednesday, citing a desire to be closer to his home in Texas, Dominique Livingston took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Tigers.