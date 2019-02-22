Suspended Virginia Tech DB facing charge for making illicit video without consent

And now we know a lot more of the rest of what’s turned into a rather sordid story.

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.

Friday, the Roanoke Times reported that Crossen will be arraigned Monday after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent. From the Times’ report:

According to last year’s search warrant, a woman accused Crossen of making a video of her while she and Crossen engaged in consensual sex. The woman told investigators that Crossen asked if it would be alright to make a video and she told him no. Later, however, the woman received a Snapchat message that included a video of her “in a state of undress.” The woman also received a message saying the video would be posted online “everywhere.” Since then, the woman received a number of messages from people asking to meet her, the search warrant said.

While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that won’t be the case during spring practice as the Times also reports that Crossen has since been suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.

Crossen is still listed as a student at the school but is no longer on the football team’s online roster.

Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.