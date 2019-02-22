Suspended Virginia Tech DB facing charge for making illicit video without consent

And now we know a lot more of the rest of what’s turned into a rather sordid story.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.
Friday, the Roanoke Times reported that Crossen will be arraigned Monday after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent. From the Times’ report:
According to last year’s search warrant, a woman accused Crossen of making a video of her while she and Crossen engaged in consensual sex. The woman told investigators that Crossen asked if it would be alright to make a video and she told him no. Later, however, the woman received a Snapchat message that included a video of her “in a state of undress.”
The woman also received a message saying the video would be posted online “everywhere.” Since then, the woman received a number of messages from people asking to meet her, the search warrant said.
While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that won’t be the case during spring practice as the Times also reports that Crossen has since been suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.
Crossen is still listed as a student at the school but is no longer on the football team’s online roster.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
Texas Tech officially announced the hiring of Mark Tommerdahl to be the new special teams coach for the Red Raiders on the staff led by Matt Wells. Tommerdahl takes on the title of associate head coach as well as special teams coordinator and assistant offensive line coach.
Wells previously had Tommerdahl as a special teams coach at Utah State in 2017. Tommerdahl spent the 2018 season as special teams and tight ends coach at Purdue. He has had previous stops at Cal, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, Alabama, TCU, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Wyoming during his coaching career since 1984.
During their one season together at Utah State in 2017, Wells and Tommerdahl had a special teams unit that ranked fourth in the nation in blocked punts and owned a top 25 kickoff return defense. Last year, Tommerdahl’s Purdue special teams ranked 39th in punting (while Texas Tech ranked 61st) and 29th in punt return defense (Texas Tech was 40th). Purdue kicked just one kickoff out of bounds last season, while Texas Tech kicked six kickoffs out of bounds.
One of Troy’s top defensive players will be looking to play somewhere new in 2019. Tron Folsom announced he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal to begin evaluating any potential options for his final year of eligibility on the football field.
“After talking it over with my family, I will enter my name in the transfer porta and re-open my recruitment as a graduate transfer in the spring,” Folsom said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Friday. “I have no specific schools in mind and will be open minded during this process.”
As a graduate transfer, Folsom will be eligible to play immediately for whatever his new program may be this fall. He will have just one year of eligibility remaining after playing in a total of 38 games for Troy over the past three seasons.
Folsom recorded 9.0 tackles for a loss among his 82 total tackles for the Trojans last season. Folsom also had three sacks and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
After starting each of Maryland’s last 24 games, punter Wade Lees is ready to explore his potential options. According to a report on Friday, Lees has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to be in contact with other programs who may be in need of a new punter on their football roster.
The oldest player in the Big Ten last season, Lees has one year of eligibility remaining.
Lees punted 67 times with a punting average of 40.93 yards per punt last season for Maryland. He punted five times inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in a game against Penn State last November. It was the second time he had downed five punts inside the 20-yard line in a game during his Maryland career. In 2017, Lees punted 64 times for an average of 39.23 yards per punt. Those numbers put him right about in the middle of the Big Ten punting categories with the second-highest average number of punts per game. Lees started for Maryland for all 13 games played in his freshman season of 2016 as well.
With Lees potentially on the move, Maryland’s roster has just one player listed as a punter on the official team roster published online. Bentley Faulkner, who did not appear in a game in 2018 as a true freshman, figures to take over the punting duties during spring football practices. Expect Maryland head coach Mike Locksley to try adding a punter before the fall, if just for depth as the worst-case scenario.
Technology is a wonderful thing. And because of it, we’ll all be able to witness to Mike Leach instructing his class this spring semester at Washington State. Specifically, the world will be invited to observe the final session of Leach’s course, Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies, in late April.
Leach’s course is an extracurricular course being offered by Washington State with four separate sessions beginning in late March. The course is only available to WSU students, of course, but WSU knows there is much to be gained by allowing Leach’s class to be viewed by others outside of Pullman.
According to a statement released by Washington State, the final session will summarize all four previous lectures and there will be a live Q&A session. Those watching the live feed will be invited to submit questions in text form for the Q&A too.