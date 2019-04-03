Getty Images

Two more Georgia football players arrested; Kirby Smart ‘extremely disappointed,’ says he’s ‘done a poor job with this group’

By John TaylorApr 3, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
6 Comments

At some point, it’s going to be easier to list the Georgia football players who haven’t run afoul of the law this offseason than those who have.

Last month, four of Kirby Smart‘s Bulldogs were arrested for various offenses, with those ranging from traffic violations/suspended license (linebacker Jaden Hunter) to simple battery (defensive back Latavious Brini) to disorderly conduct (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver Tyler Simmons).  With the calendar turning to April, the arrests in Athens have yet to abate as two more UGA football players, sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox, were arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Details of what led to the latest issue have yet to be released, although Smart has, once again, been forced to address the off-field issues that have hit his program.

“I was made aware kind of right as we were going into practice about their situation,” Smart said of the latest arrests in quotes distributed by the school. “You know, I’m obviously extremely disappointed. I’ve obviously done a poor job with this group with connecting and making sure they listen and understand things. Obviously, we have policies and rules in place.

“These guys violated those policies and rules, and they’ll serve the punishment they deserve for it. I hate the decisions they’ve made, and they’ve got to learn as young men, that you can’t break the rule — you can’t break the law.

“Obviously, our guys have not done a good job of that, and that all falls on me, but we’re going to do a great job of moving forward and trying to get these guys in the right place and make good decisions. I will say this: with 90 percent of our team, we’ve got the least number of misses, the least number of tardies and are doing things right, and I’m very disappointed in the 10 percent that have not.”

Of the latest arrestees, Cox is a projected starter at linebacker while Beal will continue competing for a starting job throughout the remainder of the offseason and on into summer camp.

Alabama’s starting punter for last half of 2018 to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 3, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the fourth time this offseason, Alabama has seen a player place his name into the mystical portal, signaling a potential move away from Tuscaloosa.

The latest to do as much is Mike Bernier, with Matt Zenitz of al.com being the first to report that the punter has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.

As a redshirt junior last season, Bernier served as the Crimson Tide’s primary punter for the last eight games of the run to the College Football Playoff championship game. During that stretch, the former walk-on averaged 38 yards on his 25 punts.

With Bernier’s departure, Nick Saban is left with just one pure punter on the roster in sophomore Skyler DeLong. Additionally, true freshman placekicker Will Reichard can punt as well.

In addition to Bernier, quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and defensive back Kyriq McDonald have all entered the portal this offseason. The first two moved on to Power Five programs — Oklahoma (HERE) and Illinois (HERE), respectively — while the latter landed at a Group of Five school — Cincinnati (HERE).

Arkeem Byrd medically DQd by Wake Forest

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 3, 2019, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Health issues have cost Wake Forest depth in its defensive secondary.

Wake officials confirmed this week that Arkeem Byrd has been medically disqualified by team doctors, ending his collegiate playing career for the Demon Deacons. While Byrd won’t play another down for the school, he will assist the Wake coaching staff, specifically working with the team’s defensive backs.

“He is now Coach Byrd,” head coach Dave Clawson said by way of the Winston-Salem Journal. “So he’ll be similar to the way that A’Lique Terry was or Elontae Bateman was, that he’ll be a student coach, he’ll travel with us, he’s going to help in the secondary and he’ll still be a part of the program.”

Byrd, a three-star 2016 signee, began his collegiate playing career as a running back, rushing for 395 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries as a redshirt freshman in 2017. In the spring of 2018, Byrd moved to defensive back; however, a serious knee injury sidelined him for the entire season last year.

Oregon adds Penn State WR transfer Juwan Johnson

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson has officially transferred to Oregon, the Ducks announced Tuesday.

“Juwan’s a big time addition to our program,” lead Duck Mario Cristobal said in a statement. “He fits our DNA in a lot of ways and I’m excited for him to take the field. He’ll immediately elevate the competition we have going at wide receiver and the experience he brings to the group and the offensive side of the ball will be extremely beneficial.”

Johnson is a graduate transfer, meaning he has one season to play immediately in Eugene.

A Glassboro, N.J., native and a former 4-star recruit, Johnson caught 81 passes in his three seasons as a Nittany Lion. His sophomore campaign of 2017 was his best, a year in which he hauled in 54 passes for 701 yards and one touchdown. He was also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson figures to be a big third-down target for Justin Herbert. Oregon returns its top six pass-catchers from 2018, which equates to every player who snared more than eight receptions in 2018.

Syracuse WR has side business selling high-end sneakers

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
4 Comments

The NCAA likes to say its athletes will go pro in something other than sports, but one of them went pro before he even got to college.

Syracuse wideout Anthony Queeley, a redshirt freshman from Orlando who saw action in one game in 2018, has a side business flipping high-end sneakers, and it’s all good with the NCAA.

Queeley and Syracuse have navigated the NCAA’s byzantine compliance structure to keep the player’s business open and thriving while not compromising his eligibility. Under bylaws 12.4.4 and 12.5.2.1, Queeley is eligible under the “previously approved waivers” checklist, meaning that Queeley was in business before he became an NCAA athlete and his business is church-and-state separate from his status as an Orange wide receiver.

“These are high-end sneakers,” said Justin DiTolla, the Syracuse compliance staffer who works with Queeley to remain within the NCAA’s bylaws, told the Syracuse Post-Dispatch. “They’re not athletic equipment. There’s a separation between your identity as a student-athlete and the sneakers themselves.”

Such is the difference between Queeley and Donald De La Haye, the former UCF punter who decided to quit football rather than de-monetize his YouTube channel. He has since sued UCF.

Queeley is vying for playing time on Dino Babers‘ team this upcoming season, and it begs an interesting philosophical question: if the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver becomes a star, will it be possible to separate Queeley the Businessman from Queeley the Football Player. If and when TV networks inevitably pick up the story of the wide receiver who also sells shoes, how will the NCAA demarcate the customers who buy from Queeley because they like his product and those who buy because he’s a Syracuse football player?