Third defensive lineman in two months leaves Oklahoma

With the book officially closed on spring practice 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma’s depth along the defensive line has taken (another) hit.
Late last week, SoonerScoop.com was the first to report that Tyreece Lott is no longer with the Sooners football team. The Oklahoman subsequently confirmed the initial report.
An OU official has confirmed to CFT that, at the time of this posting, Lott is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer database, although that wouldn’t necessarily preclude a transfer at some point.
A three-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Lott played in a combined 16 games the past two seasons (11 in 2018, five the year before). In that span, he was credited with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.
Lott is the third defensive lineman to leave OU the past two months. In mid-February, Ron Tatum‘s name first appeared in the portal; a few days later, and after initially indicating he was leaving to enlist in the Navy, Derek Green instead announced that he would be putting his military career on hold and continuing his collegiate playing career.
A health issue has cost the defending national champions some depth along its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account, Noah DeHond announced that he has been forced to retire from the game of football. The rising redshirt sophomore offensive tackle suffered a neck injury last year that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season.
“Words cannot express how much this game means to me,” the lineman wrote in an emotional social media post. “It has taken me places I could have only dreamed of and has brought people into my life who I will never forget. This game has helped forge who I am today and I am nothing but proud of it.”
DeHond was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. After redshirting as a true freshman, the injury that forced DeHond’s retirement sidelined him for the entire 2018 season.
DeHond will remain on scholarship at Clemson, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
The unmentionables of The Team Up North continue to be all wadded up by the defections of a pair of assistants to That Team Down South this offseason.
In January, Ohio State confirmed that Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Al Washington had been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first coaching staff in Columbus. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this month he and Mattison won’t “be sending each other Christmas cards”; last week, one of Harbaugh’s assistants said he’s “got blood in my mouth” over the moves.
“I don’t wake up a day and not think about it,” U-M safeties coach/special teams coordinator Chris Partridge added.
Following U-M’s spring game Saturday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, while acknowledging that Mattison “taught me so much when I got here,” mentioned the “betrayal” and sick feeling in his stomach he felt when his position coach left for the Wolverines’ most hated rival.
“You get a big feeling of betrayal, you know?” Hutchinson said according to the Toledo Blade. “He told me he’s either retiring or he’s renewing the contract, so I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I found out he’s leaving, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’ Then he said Ohio State and that kinda makes your stomach, you know, turn a little bit. He taught me a lot, I’m not taking that away from him, but it gives you a different mindset on things.
“I wouldn’t mind if he went to any other school. But this s**t kind of hurts.”
Michigan and Ohio State will meet Nov. 30 of this year in Ann Arbor for the 116th renewal of the storied and ofttimes-heated rivalry. The Buckeyes have claimed victories in 14 of the last 15 meetings, including a 0-4 record with Harbaugh as the head coach.
Non-Alabama fans, raise your hands if you know who Layne Hatcher is. Now, for those who raised them, put ’em down as (most of) you all are lying.
The aforementioned Layne Hatcher (pictured, the one who’s not Tua Tagovailoa) had originally committed to Arkansas State before ultimately ditching ASU and signing with Alabama in May of 2018. Less than a year later, it’s now being reported that Hatcher has decided to transfer from Alabama and will continue his collegiate playing career at… Arkansas State.
Rivals.com was the first to report the move, with Hatcher’s father confirming his son’s decision.
Barring something completely unforeseen, Hatcher will have to sit out the 2019 season. The Arkansas native would then have three years of eligibility remaining that he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
Hatcher was a three-star 2018 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman for his first and only season in Tuscaloosa.
A Hall of Fame All-Name selection in college football is on the move.
Earlier this month, Chance Thrasher changed his Twitter profile to indicate that he has decided to transfer from Coastal Carolina to Eastern Tennessee State. For what it’s worth, the quarterback is still not listed on ETSU’s official online roster.
If the move ultimately comes to fruition, Thrasher would be eligible to play immediately in 2019 as, one, he would be coming in as a graduate transfer and, two, the Bucs play at the FCS level.
Over the last three years — he took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 — Thrasher has completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 69 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Georgia native completed both of his passes for 17 yards this past season.