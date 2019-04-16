Third defensive lineman in two months leaves Oklahoma

With the book officially closed on spring practice 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma’s depth along the defensive line has taken (another) hit.

Late last week, SoonerScoop.com was the first to report that Tyreece Lott is no longer with the Sooners football team. The Oklahoman subsequently confirmed the initial report.

An OU official has confirmed to CFT that, at the time of this posting, Lott is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer database, although that wouldn’t necessarily preclude a transfer at some point.

A three-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Lott played in a combined 16 games the past two seasons (11 in 2018, five the year before). In that span, he was credited with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

Lott is the third defensive lineman to leave OU the past two months. In mid-February, Ron Tatum‘s name first appeared in the portal; a few days later, and after initially indicating he was leaving to enlist in the Navy, Derek Green instead announced that he would be putting his military career on hold and continuing his collegiate playing career.