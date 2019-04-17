Syracuse LB Tim Walton latest to enter transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day — hell, another hour — another college football player has placed his name in what’s a burgeoning transfer portal.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Tim Walton is contemplating a move away from Syracuse as he has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. As Walton is on pace to graduate from his current school next month, he would be eligible to play immediately at a new FBS school in 2019.

The linebacker would also have a second season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Walton has appeared in a combined four games the past two seasons — two in 2018, two in 2017.

If he ultimately ends up leaving — he could pull his name from the database and return — Walton would become the fourth Orange player to leave the program in the last couple of months, joining quarterback Chance Amie, wide receiver Devin Butler (HERE) and linebacker Nadarius Fagan.